B’desh MP murder: Flesh found from septic tank are of human being, says official

The pieces of flesh, which were recovered from the septic tank of an apartment in New Town near Kolkata, where Bangladesh MP Md Anwarul Azim Anar was suspectedly murdered, are that of a human being, a CID official has confirmed. Body parts of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar were recovered from the Bagjola canal. (PTI photo)

On May 28, officers from CID and Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch had recovered a few kilos of flesh from the septic tank of the apartment in North 24 Parganas after which they were sent for forensic analysis.

“Preliminary reports have confirmed that the flesh belongs to a human being. We will now go for the DNA tests to confirm whether it belongs to the Bangladesh MP. That will take some time,” AK Chaturvedi, IG of CID, told HT.

Anar was reported missing on May 18 from Baranagar in North 24 Parganas.

The three-time Awami League MP had come on a personal visit to India. On May 22, officials of both Dhaka and West Bengal told media persons that he was murdered.

At least five people, including three in Dhaka, have been arrested by Dhaka Police and CID.

Even though CID have been searching a canal in South 24 Parganas, they couldn’t trace the body.

On May 28 they searched the septic tank of the New Town apartment where the MP was last seen and recovered a few kilograms of flesh.

On June 9, one of the accused led the CID to a bank of a canal in South 24 Parganas, from where bones were recovered.

“That the bones are that of a human being and the victim was a male, was prima facie confirmed by a doctor,” said Chaturvedi.

CID officials said that they would need the court’s permission to conduct a DNA matching of the samples with that of Anar’s family members to prove that the flesh and bones belong to the MP for which the officials will also require samples from the MP’s family members.