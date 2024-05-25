Butcher who helped dismember Bangladesh MP’s body held, say cops

A Bangladeshi citizen who illegally lived in Mumbai and worked as a butcher was allegedly hired to dismember the body of murdered Bangladeshi MP Mohammad Anwarul Azim, chop it into pieces which were then disposed of by the assailants, police West in Bengal said on Friday after it arrested the 24-year-old suspect from Bongaon in North 24 Parganas close to the Bangladesh border. Police search for the body parts of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anwar who was brutally murdered in Kolkata. (ANI Photo)

The grisly murder of the 56-year-old parliamentarian from Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League, first unearthed earlier this week, has sent shockwaves across two countries.

“One Jihad Hawaldar, 24, has been arrested. He was directly involved in the crime. Investigation is going on,” said AK Chaturvedi, inspector general of the state crime investigation department.

Hailing from Khulna in Bangladesh, Hawaldar was illegally staying in Mumbai and working as a butcher, officials said. He was arrested from Bongaon in North 24 Parganas late on Thursday.

Azim, a three-time MP from Jhenaidah, came to India on May 12 for medical treatment, and was declared missing on May 18. His body was not traced but bloodstains were found during forensic analysis inside a fridge at a flat in New Town where he was last traced.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), which has arrested three people, is now probing the role of a 22-year-old woman, Celesty Rahman, and whether she was used by the killers to lure Azim for a business deal to a high-end residential society in New Town where he was murdered.

“As per plans, on May 13, Amanullah Syed (56), Tanvir Bhuiyan (30) and Celesty Rahman (22) along with a few other absconding persons brutally murdered the victim. His flesh was separated from the bones and disposed of so as not to keep any evidence,” the DMP stated in its remand application while producing the trio before the chief metropolitan magistrate in Dhaka.

After the hearing, the court sent the three to eight days in police remand. HT has a copy of the remand application.

Azim was strangled to death hours after he entered the house, it said.

“Aktaruzzaman Shahin, the brain behind the murder and a long-term business partner of Azim, had developed some grudges against the victim. Azim was, however, not aware of it. Syed, too, had a long- term political rivalry against Azim. The duo together planned to commit the murder in Kolkata so that they don’t come under the scanner of Dhaka Police,” a DMP officer told HT.

Dhaka police earlier said the murder was planned two to three months ago and that those involved held multiple meetings at Shahin’s houses in Gulshan and Basundhara areas in Dhaka.

On April 30, Shahin reached Kolkata along with Syed, Bhuiyan and Rahman and started living in the New Town duplex that he had taken on rent from a state government employee for ₹1 lakh per month, Dhaka Police said. It was here that the murder plan was given the final shape, it added.

Two more accused Faisal Ali Shazi and Mostafizur Rahman were staying in a hotel on Sudder Street. They checked in on the night of May 2.

“Before leaving New Town, Aktaruzzaman gave the responsibility to Syed to execute the murder plan. He told him that the opportunity shouldn’t be missed under any circumstances and that no evidence should be left behind,” said the DMP officer.

Shahin, a Bangladesh-born American citizen, fled to Nepal after the murder. Investigation so far has revealed that a fallout in a business partnership was the probable motive behind the murder.

“The assailants brought a butcher named Jihad from Mumbai. Jihad was living in Mumbai as an illegal intruder for many years. Two months ago, he was brought to Kolkata by an American citizen of Bangladesh origin, Akhtaruzzaman Shaheen. This Shaheen is the mastermind of this planned heinous murder,” the Bengal police said in a statement.

Jihad confessed that, on the orders of Akhtaruzzaman, he and four other Bangladeshi nationals smothered and killed the MP in a flat, police said.

“Then they removed all the meat from the body in the flat and minced the meat to destroy his identity and then they put everything in a polythene pack. They also chopped the bones into small pieces. Then take those packets out of the flat and dropped them around Kolkata and the surrounding areas near wetlands and canals. The trolley bags were dumped at separate locations,” the police added in a statement.

Azim was reported missing on May 18 from Baranagar in North 24 Parganas in the northern fringes of Kolkata. He was staying with an old friend who raised the alarm after realising that Azim was in touch neither with him nor his family in Dhaka.

On May 13, two men and the woman picked up Azim in a rented car and brought him to the New Town premises where he was murdered.

CCTV footage of the residential campus in New Town revealed that Azim entered the society in the afternoon of May 13. There were at least three people with him, including a woman later identified as Celesty Rahman. That was the last time he was seen alive. He never came out even as the persons accompanying him were seen leaving the premises on different dates over the next few days with trolley bags.

The killers left India on different dates and reached Dhaka by flight. One was asked to enter Bangladesh via Bihar and Nepal.

“Even though Azim was murdered on May 13, the killers continued to send messages to the victim’s friends over the next few days saying that he was with a VIP and travelling to Delhi,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.