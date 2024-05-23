Bangladesh MP murder case: Blood stains found in refrigerator, reveals police probe

Blood stains were found inside a refrigerator kept in the apartment at New Town in Kolkata’s Bidhannagar city, where Bangladesh MP Md Anwarul Azim Anar was last spotted, police officials said. An SIT has been formed to investigate the alleged killing of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar. (PTI file photo)

Azim, a three-time MP of Bangladesh Awami League, was reported missing on May 18 from Baranagar in North 24 Parganas in the northern fringes of Kolkata.

On Wednesday, authorities in both West Bengal and Bangladesh confirmed that the MP was murdered.

His body is yet to be traced, police said.

According to CCTV footage of the residential campus in New Town, Azim entered the society on May 13 accompanied by at least three persons.

Police probe claimed that the persons who accompanied Azim were Bangladesh nationals. Police searched the flat, but they could not find Azim’s body.

Azim had come to India for a medical checkup.

“There was a refrigerator inside the flat. Blood stains were found in the vegetable tray. Only forensic analysis would be able to ascertain whether the stains were of human blood, or the residents had bought some meat for consumption,” said another officer.

Even though Azim was never seen leaving the flat, the Bangladesh nationals could be seen entering and exiting the society over the next few days, police said.

They used to carry huge luggage bags sometimes, police added.

While confirming that Azim was murdered, Asaduzzaman Khan, Bangladesh home minister, told media persons in Dhaka on Wednesday that Bangladesh police have arrested three persons in connection.

“We’re trying to catch a few more... According to the information we have so far, the people of our country [Bangladesh] are involved in the killing,” Khan was quoted to as saying by Daily Star newspaper.

“We are yet to find his body. The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken over the case,” a senior IPS officer in Bidhannagar city police said on Thursday morning.

Police authorities knew Azim had come to West Bengal on May 12 and was staying at a businessman and friend Gopal Biswas’s house.

Azim left Biswas’ house on May 13 and was seen entering the New Town flat.

Over the next few days, Biswas and Azim’s family members received WhatsApp messages from his mobile.

The messages stated that he was going to Delhi for an important job, and nobody should call him as he was with VIPs.

It was on May 17 when Azim’s daughter called Biswas when she failed to contact her father.

Biswas then lodged a missing complaint with the Baranagar police station on May 18.

“We received a missing diary on May 18. Barrackpore city police set up a special investigation team (SIT) to trace him. On May 20, we received an intimation from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) through the state government to investigate the matter. On Tuesday, we received input that he probably has been murdered. CID has taken over the investigation. We are yet to recover the body,” AK Chaturvedi, IG of CID, told media persons in Kolkata on Wednesday.