Bangladesh MP murder mystery: Who killed Anwarul Anar? What we know so far

In the murder case of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar, Kolkata Police's forensic team on Thursday collected samples from a car found at the crime scene. Bangladesh Awami League MP Md. Anwarul Azim (Twitter Photo/ IANS)(HT_PRINT)

Anar, a ruling Awami League party member, had recently won his third consecutive term in the Jhenaidah border district. The MP, 56, was discovered dead in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Wednesday.

Bangladesh MP Anwarul Anar found dead: What we know so far

• The Bangladeshi MP entered India on May 12 and was last seen on the afternoon of May 13, when he went with friends to Bidhannagar, near Kolkata, for a medical check-up.

• The MP's daughter tried to contact him but failed.

• A missing person's complaint was filed at Baranagar Police Station.

• A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, and the CID is investigating the case.

• The West Bengal police said that ministry of external affairs urged the West Bengal government to investigate.

• The police have secured video footage from the housing complex where he was staying. Some blood stains were found during the investigation.

• A senior police officer suggested the assailants "may be" linked to terror outfits.

How did Anwarul Azim Anar go missing?

• Anwarul Azim Anar went missing after arriving in Kolkata on May 12 for medical treatment.

• The search began on May 18 when Gopal Biswas, a resident of Baranagar and an acquaintance of Anar, filed a missing person complaint.

• Biswas stated that Anwar left his residence on May 13 for a doctor’s appointment, saying he would return for dinner.

• On May 13, Biswas received a WhatsApp message from Anwar’s phone indicating he was moving to Delhi for urgent work and should not be contacted.

• On May 15, Biswas received another message, supposedly from Anwar, confirming that he had reached Delhi and was with VIPs.

• Anwar went incommunicado from May 17, prompting Biswas to file the police complaint on May 18.

How did Bangladesh government react to MP's death?

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her condolences and profound grief over the lawmaker's death.

At a news conference in Dhaka, Bangladesh home minister Asaduzzaman Khan alleged that the MP was killed in a planned murder in Kolkata. Speaking to reporters at his residence on Wednesday, the minister announced that Bangladesh Police had arrested three persons in connection with the case, reported by the Bangladesh newspaper, Daily Star.

