More Mamata harasses Suvendu, higher position BJP would give him, says Amit Shah

Slamming West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee a day after police raided the house of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Suvendu Adhikari, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the more Banerjee harasses Adhikari, the higher the position BJP would give him. Union home minister Amit Shah addresses an election campaign rally in Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur on Wednesday. (ANI)

“Mamata ji is very scared of her defeat. Yesterday I got a message that (West Bengal) police have raided Adhikari’s house. We are BJP and are not afraid of your police. ₹51 crore cash was recovered from the houses of your ministers. But not even four annas (25 paisa) were recovered from Adhikari’s house,” Shah said while addressing a rally at Kanthi in East Midnapore.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The West Bengal police on Tuesday raided a rented house of Adhikari at Kolaghat in East Midnapore in search of a local miscreant who was absconding. Police also searched the house of Hiran Chatterjee, BJP’s candidate in Ghatal in West Midnapore.

This has intensified the conflict between the two archrivals – the ruling TMC and the BJP – just ahead of the sixth phase polls on May 25. Eight constituencies including those in East Midnapore and West Midnapore will go to polls on Saturday.

“Stop misusing police or else you (TMC) won’t even get a single seat. This is Adhikari’s bastion. The more Mamata Banerjee harasses Suvendu Adhikari, the higher the position BJP would give him,” Shah said from the Kathi rally with Adhikari present on the dais.

In 2019, Kanthi and Tamluk, the two Lok Sabha constituencies in East Midnapore were won by Sisir Adhikari, father of Suvendu Adhikari, and Dibyendu Adhikari, brother of Suvendu Adhikari. All three were in the TMC earlier.

In the 2021 assembly elections, Suvendu Adhikari defeated Banerjee from Nandigram, an assembly seat in East Midnapore, by 1,956 votes.

Shah also attacked the TMC over appeasement politics saying that the BJP will stop all appeasement in West Bengal if it wins 30 seats.

“Mamata Banerjee is opposing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to protect infiltrators. But CAA is an Act and we will give citizenship to migrants. She gives monthly allowance to imams from the money meant for the poor people. Give us 30 seats and we would stop all these appeasements,” said Shah while addressing a rally in Purulia.

“On May 25 you find the button with the lotus symbol on the EVM and press it and I promise that after the results are declared, the BJP will find the TMC’s goons,” Shah added.

In 2019 the BJP had made deep in-roads in the state winning all the seats in the tribal dominated areas in the western part of the state such as Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram. The party won 18 of the 42 seats in the eastern state.

“TMC leaders and their family members have been harassed by central agencies multiple times over the past few years. This has left a scar on the minds of the people of Bengal, and they have decided not to vote for BJP,” said Jay Prakash Majumdar, TMC spokesperson.