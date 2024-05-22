Bangladesh MP killed in Kolkata, joint investigation launched. What happened?

A Member of Parliament (MP) from Bangladesh, belonging to the ruling Awami League party, has been killed in Kolkata, the country's home minister Asaduzzaman Khan announced on Wednesday. Bangladesh's ruling party MP Anwarul Azim (Source:X)

"MP Anwarul Azim Anar has been killed in Kolkata, and three have been arrested in Bangladesh," Khan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Anwarul Azim had gone missing from Kolkata, West Bengal, since May 18. He had entered India on May 12. A high-level search operation was launched to find him.

Anwarul Azim was last seen on the afternoon of May 13 when he went with friends to a home in Bidhannagar near Kolkata for a medical check-up. According to the ANI report, his family friend in Kolkata said that his last physical presence was before May 13 and that there had been no physical or direct contact with him since May 18.

However, messages have been exchanged from Azim's phone with his family in Dhaka and his friend in Bidhannagar, indicating his intended journey to Delhi.

Indian authorities launched investigation

Indian authorities have launched a joint investigation into the killing of the Bangaldesh MP.



Azim's family members are also set to arrive in Kolkata for further formalities, and their visa process is underway, reported ANI.

“As our Home Minister has announced, so I definitely believe that this has happened...But we still don't have any authentic information from the Government of India. So, we will have to wait. But we apprehend that he may have been killed or assassinated because our Home Minister has already announced it...There might be several reasons behind it,” Shaban Mahmood, Minister (Press), High Commission for Bangladesh in New Delhi told ANI.

"But we don't have any clear information...He was a very frequent traveller to Kolkata and had good relations with the people in Kolkata. He has a very close friend - Gopal Vishwas. Maybe, he came here for treatment or business purposes or any other issue. We don't know...His daughter is trying to come to Kolkata today..."

Also Read | HC grants bail to Bangladeshi national arrested in drugs case

Earlier, following the MP's sudden alleged disappearance, his family friend Gopal Viswas lodged a missing person complaint at the Baranagar police station in Bidhannagar, Kolkata, after the MP's daughter reported being unable to contact her father.

According to ANI, "On the morning of May 16, he (Anwarul Azim) called his assistant but could not connect. Later, when his PA called him back, he did not answer," stated the complaint dated May 18, 2024.

"His daughter called me (Viswas), and said, I can't communicate with my father. Then I (Viswas) contacted all his (Anarul Azim's) acquaintances on the phone, but it was not possible to contact him," it added.

A copy of the complaint said, “I was then requested to come to Baranagar police station on May 18 to register the complaint in the missing diary.”