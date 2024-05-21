 HC grants bail to Bangladeshi national arrested in drugs case | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HC grants bail to Bangladeshi national arrested in drugs case

BySahyaa MS
May 21, 2024 06:52 AM IST

Bombay HC grants bail to Bangladeshi accused of forging documents in drug case, citing lack of direct evidence linking him to the crime.

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court (HC) recently granted bail to a Bangladeshi national who was accused of entering India without a valid passport and visa and forging Aadhaar and PAN cards. Mohammed Murad Oliar Shaikh, a resident of Mira Road, has been in custody since May 13, 2022. He was apprehended by Panvel police in connection with a case involving the possession of drugs in commercial quantities.

HT Image
HT Image

The court acknowledged that Shaikh was not found in possession of the contraband material, which was found in possession of a co-accused. The court noted that there was no material evidence linking Shaikh directly to the alleged crime or to the co-accused who was found with 54.180 grams of contraband, a quantity classified as commercial.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The court also considered the fact that the alleged forged documents, the Aadhaar and PAN card, had already been seized during the investigation. Moreover, Shaikh’s arrest occurred approximately three months after the co-accused was apprehended.

Given these circumstances, and noting that the trial is still pending, the court decided that there was no valid reason to continue detaining Shaikh. The bail was granted under stringent conditions to ensure that Shaikh remains available for trial and does not flee the country.

Shaikh is required to furnish a PR Bond of 1 Lakh with two solvent sureties. He must produce a valid passport and visa, which he can apply for from jail, with the State Authority providing necessary assistance.

He is to register with the concerned Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) within two weeks of his release and use a SIM card obtained on the basis of his valid passport. Additionally, he must inform the trial court of his place of residence and report any changes, report to the Panvel Taluka police station every Sunday, and refrain from tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses.

The court specified that Shaikh must also produce a certificate of assurance from the Embassy or High Commission of Bangladesh, guaranteeing that he will not leave India and will appear before the court as required. Any violation of these conditions would result in the cancellation of his bail. The State was also instructed to issue Lookout Circulars to prevent Shaikh from fleeing the country.

The court clarified that these observations are limited to the question of granting bail and should not influence the trial proceedings.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / HC grants bail to Bangladeshi national arrested in drugs case

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On