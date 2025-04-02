Bengal: One arrested after firecracker factory blast kills eight members of family

One of the two brothers, who used to run the household firecracker manufacturing unit in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, where a blast killed eight family members, was arrested on Wednesday, police said. Police said that the fire broke out at the factory in Parthapratim Dholahat area at 8:30pm on Monday. (ANI photo)

“We have arrested Chandrakanta Banik, one of the two brothers who used to run the firecracker unit. The other one Tushar Banik is still absconding,” said Koteswara Rao, superintendent of Sundarban police district.

Eight members of a family, including four children, were killed in the explosion late on Monday night.

Three family members, including the two Banik brothers and their mother, were not in the house at the time of the incident.

“We have already registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to attempt to culpable homicide, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances and endangering life and safety of others among others,” he added.

Police said that the Banik brothers had started the firecracker unit almost ten years ago.

Chandrakanta was arrested in October 2022 and over 68 kilograms of firecrackers were seized. He got bail the same year.