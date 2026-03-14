Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the state's farmer-friendly initiative has benefited 1.4 crore people. Bengal's farmer-friendly initiative benefited 1.4 crore people: CM Mamata Banerjee

In a post on X on Krishak Divas, paying tribute to 14 people killed in police firing during the Nandigram anti-land acquisition protest on this day in 2007, Banerjee reiterated her government's commitment to farmers.

According to her, the state has so far provided financial assistance of ₹30,051 crore under the Krishak Bandhu scheme, benefiting more than 1.14 crore farmers, sharecroppers and cultivators.

"Under the scheme, beneficiaries receive ₹10,000 annually, while those with very small landholdings receive a minimum of ₹4,000. The amount is transferred directly to bank accounts in two instalments during the Kharif and Rabi seasons," she said.

She said that besides farmers and sharecroppers, agricultural labourers are also provided financial assistance of ₹4,000 annually in two instalments.

Funds have started reaching the bank accounts of around 28 lakh applicants from March 8, she said.

Under the Krishak Bandhu component, more than 1.70 lakh farmer families have received assistance amounting to ₹3,419 crore after the deaths of their loved ones as the earning member, she said.

Banerjee added that under the 'Bangla Shasya Bima' crop insurance scheme, the state government bears the entire premium.

So far, over 1.15 crore farmers have received compensation exceeding ₹4,005 crore under the programme.

She further said more than 6.01 lakh agricultural machines have been distributed among farmers under the farm mechanisation programme at a cost exceeding ₹1,321 crore.

In addition, 2,525 farm machinery hiring centres have been set up with government support to help farmers access modern equipment, she said.

The state government is also procuring paddy at the minimum support price to prevent distress sales, with around 70 lakh metric tonnes of paddy being purchased this year, Banerjee said, adding that arrangements are also being made to procure other crops at fair prices.

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