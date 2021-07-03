Calcutta high court asks Mamata govt to reinstate Suvendu Adhikari's security

The Calcutta high court on Friday directed the West Bengal government to reinstate the security cover of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly. Adhikari's security detail was earlier withdrawn by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in the state.

Suvendu Adhikari is a Z-category protectee designated by the Union ministry of home affairs. While hearing the BJP leader's security case on Friday, the court observed that he is adequately covered by the central security detail assigned by the home ministry.

In an earlier hearing, the court had ordered the director of security of the West Bengal administration to file a report stating why the security cover given to Suvendu Adhikari by the state government had been withdrawn.

The West Bengal government told the Calcutta high court that Adhikari's security is already well-maintained by the administration as per the guidelines laid down in the 'Yellow Book' titled ‘Security arrangements for the protection of individuals’.

Security is provided on the basis of threat assessment done by the Central Security Agency. The security arrangements for VIP individuals are made after careful assessment of their threat perception by the central agency. Depending on the level of threat, security is provided in Z+, Z, Y+, Y, and X categories.

A report of the Directorate Security on this day mentioned that Adhikari, a Z category protectee, is already being provided state security for the pilot, route lining, and meetings.

The state government had earlier on May 18 withdrawn its security cover to Suvendu Adhikari. The BJP leader then moved the Calcutta high court in this regard.