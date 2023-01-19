Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Central team finds families that applied for PMAY homes in both Bihar and West Bengal

Central team finds families that applied for PMAY homes in both Bihar and West Bengal

Published on Jan 19, 2023 09:57 AM IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on January 5 informed that out of five million applicants, the names of 1.7 million have already been deleted

ByHT Correspondent

A team from the Union rural development ministry probing irregularities in the selection of applicants for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) housing scheme in West Bengal villages has found that more than 20 families applied for the scheme in Bihar as well, according to state officials.

A team touring West Bengal’s Malda district found these families in the Mahanandatola area, which is located along the Bihar border.

“Some of the families admitted before the officers from Delhi that they applied for homes in Bengal as well as Bihar from where they came and settled down. One of the applicants, identified as Shyam Yadav, used to be a former panchayat member in Bihar. His mother said she was not aware that his name appears in the list of applicants in Bengal,” a Malda district official aware of the matter said on conditions of anonymity.

“The central government team is conducting inquiries on the Bihar side of the border. The names of these applicants will be deleted,” he added.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 5 when the central team arrived in the state and informed that out of five million applicants, the names of 1.7 million have already been deleted; five more teams arrived last week.

The officers are visiting the districts where political agitations are continuing on this issue although the state government completed a second scrutiny of PMAY applicant lists on December 31.

