‘I’m victim of great conspiracy': TMC minister Jyotipriya Mallick after arrest by ED in ‘ration scam’

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress leader Jyotipriya Mallick a day after the central probe agency carried out searches at his residence in Kolkata's Salt Lake in connection with allged multi-crore ration distribution scam in the state. Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick

“West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick has been arrested by ED in connection with an alleged case of corruption in rationing distribution,” the probe agency said in a statement.

Mallick had earlier held the portfolio of state's food ministry in the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government. He currently holds the portfolios of public enterprises and industrial reconstruction and forest.

While being whisked away by the ED officials, according to Times of India, Mallick reacted to his arrest by saying he was the ‘victim of a grave conspiracy’.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee lashed out against the Centre's ‘misuse of government agencies’ in order to ‘unleash vendetta’ and spread lies against those who speak agaist the government.

The CM warned of lodging FIR against the BJP and ED if anything were to happen to Mallick.

Several TMC leaders have been facing a slew of corruption charges which has brought the state government under scanner. Earlier this year, former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested along with his aide Arpita Mukherjee in connection with alleged corruotion in teachers' recruitment.

In the alleged ration scam, the ED had arrested businessman Bakibur Rahaman on October 14 from his home at Kaikhali on the eastern outskirts of Kolkata.

According to ED officials, Rahaman is alleged to have close links with Mallick.

Rahman allegedly used to supply rice and wheat in lesser quantities to distributors. The balance was sold in the open market later.

ED had carried out search operations for three days at around a dozen locations of Rahaman in Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts.

The locations included rice and flour mills, a three-star hotel and a bar owned by Rahaman, ED officials had said.

