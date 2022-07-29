ED tracing four cars missing from Arpita Mukherjee’s house: Report
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has already recovered around ₹50 crore from two flats of Arpita Mukherjee till Thursday, is now trying to trace four cars that have gone missing, officials said on Friday.
The list includes a Mercedes, an Audi and two Honda City cars.
ED officials said the cars have gone missing from the parking space of Mukherjee’s flat in south Kolkata. The agency has already seized one car parked in the basement.
“One Audi which was parked in the basement was seized. Efforts are on to trace the other vehicles. CCTV footage is being scanned,” said an official.
ED has already arrested Mukherjee, a model who later became a close associate of Partha Chatterjee, former West Bengal minister.
The federal agency had raided Mukherjee’s south Kolkata flat on July 22 and seized ₹21.9 crore in cash along with gold worth ₹79 lakh and US Dollars’ worth ₹54 lakhs.
After fresh raids on July 27, the ED seized ₹27.9 crore cash and gold worth ₹4.31 crore from another flat of Mukherjee in the northern fringes of Kolkata.
Meanwhile, two real estate companies have also come under the scanner of ED officials.
Documents seized by officials revealed that they were registered in Mukherjee’s north Kolkata flat.
Officials said that while the share capital of one of the companies, floated in 2017, was around ₹1 lakh, the last balance sheet and the AGM of the companies were that of 2021.
Earlier, ED had seized documents related to three more companies in which Mukherjee and her brother-in-law Kalyan Dhar were jointly named as directors.
Investigation, however, revealed that Dhar used to work as her driver.
Dhar, a school dropout, however claimed that he was not aware that he was one of the directors of the three companies.
On Friday, the ED is likely to question Sukanta Acharya, a former officer on special duty, when Chatterjee was the state education minister.
TMC MLA and former chairman of the state primary education board Manik Bhattacharya is also likely to be questioned. The duo was questioned earlier too.
Two hybrid terrorists held in Kupwara with 4 pistols, 10 grenades
Security forces on Friday arrested two hybrid militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, police said. In a joint operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and 28 Rashtriya Rifles, arrested two hybrid militants and recovered four pistols, eight pistol magazines, 130 pistol rounds and 10 hand grenades from them.
Jammu-Srinagar national highway partially restored
After the weather cleared, the 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was partially restored on Friday. Only one-way traffic has been restored along several stretches. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic, national highway) Shabir Malik said, “The highway has been partially restored. However, we cleared Amarnath pilgrims from Chanderkote in Ramban to the holy cave shrine. The road is still not fully fit for plying traffic and shooting stones are being intermittently reported.”
J&K doctors, paramedics told to report to original place of posting
In a major move, the Jammu and Kashmir government cancelled the attachments of doctors and paramedical staff and have asked them to report to their original place of posting. A senior officer in the medical education and health department said that there was a large chunk of doctors, especially from influential families in Kashmir and Jammu, who were attached to far off hospitals or health centres.
Talks with Himachal CM inconclusive, farmers’ unions to go ahead with August 5 protest
A day after the Himachal Pradesh chief minister met agitating fruit growers, farmers' unions on Friday decided to go ahead with their planned protest outside the Secretariat on August 5, dismissing the assurances given to them as “mere eyewash.” Sixty representatives of the Sanuykt Kisan Morcha – an umbrella body of 27 farmers' unions – had met the Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday and put forth their demands.
Delhi HC allows DDA to transplant 600 trees for stormwater drain construction in Dwarka
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday set aside an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests which had halted the permission granted to the Delhi Development Authority for transplantation of over 600 trees for the construction of stormwater drain at Dwarka's sector-8 to cater to water discharge from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
