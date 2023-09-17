Actor Zareen Khan to face jail? Kolkata court issues arrest warrant in cheating case

A Kolkata court has issued an arrest warrant against Bollywood actor Zareen Khan in connection with an alleged cheating case dating back to 2018. The order from the Sealdah Court, a lower court, accused the actor of accepting ₹12.5 lakh from an event management company for inaugurating six community Kali Puja pandals in Kolkata but failing to honour the commitment. Actor Zareen Khan was last seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele .

Zareen Khan, who made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in ‘Veer’, has appeared in various films across different languages, including ‘Housefull 2’ and ‘1921’. Her latest silver screen appearance was in Harish Vyas' ‘Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele’, released in 2021.

Zareen Khan has neither applied for bail nor attended court proceedings. Due to her repeated absence, the court felt compelled to issue the arrest warrant, India Today reported.

Zareen Khan, however, expressed her lack of clarity on the matter and said that there was no truth to the allegations. “I’m sure there is no truth to this. I’m surprised too and am checking with my lawyer. Only then will I be able to give you some clarity,” India Today quoted the actor as saying.

According to police, an event organiser had lodged a formal complaint of cheating against Zareen Khan and her manager, leading to the registration of a first information report against both.

During the initial questioning, Zareen Khan claimed that she had been misled by the organisers, who had allegedly falsely represented that the event would be attended by Bengal's chief minister and several prominent ministers, the reported.

