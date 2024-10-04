Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.78 °C, check weather forecast for October 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 5, 2024 32.3 °C Light rain October 6, 2024 31.33 °C Moderate rain October 7, 2024 32.18 °C Light rain October 8, 2024 32.72 °C Light rain October 9, 2024 32.58 °C Light rain October 10, 2024 32.76 °C Light rain October 11, 2024 32.34 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.43 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.27 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.4 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.64 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 29.16 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.32 °C Broken clouds Delhi 33.87 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 4, 2024, is 30.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.78 °C and 33.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 05:28 AM and will set at 05:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 5, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.11 °C and 33.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.With temperatures ranging between 26.78 °C and 33.73 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 271.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 4, 2024

