Mamata Banerjee junks CAG report on TMC govt, says it is compiled by BJP

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi refuting the charges made in the latest CAG report that the Trinamool Congress-government didn’t submit utilisation certificates of ₹2.29 lakh crores against allocations made under different schemes by the Centre. West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief, Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)

The TMC chief, who started a 48-hour sit-in demonstration in Kolkata from Friday demanding release of central funds, junked the report alleging that it presented distorted facts and was compiled by the BJP.

The state finance audit report for 2020-21 compiled by the CAG stated that there was delay in the submission of utilisation certificates of 2,29,099 crore since 2002-03 to 2020-21. The TMC government came to power in 2011.

“The concerned departments of the state government had submitted utilisation certificates on time to the respective ministries of the Union government in the prescribed format against the allocations/sanctions made under different schemes by the centre,” Banerjee wrote in her letter to Modi on Friday.

The BJP on Wednesday cited a CAG report to allege that scam to the tune of about ₹2 lakh crore had taken place in the TMC-ruled state.

“It is a total lie. The CAG had no information on what to write and what not to. It is a distorted fact and written by the BJP,” she said while addressing a gathering during the demonstration.

“She doesn’t want to face the CAG report. She has siphoned funds for one scheme to another scheme. Mid-day meal fund was used to pay compensation to victims of the Bogtui massacre. Her statements have no acceptability among the people who are beneficiaries of various schemes,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson.

Banerjee hit back alleging that there has been no accountability of the PM Cares Fund and defence deals made by the BJP government.

“The BJP collects money from multiple sources. Where did the money of the PM Cares Fund, collected during Covid-19, go? There is no accountability. All defence deals were signed in foreign countries. No one dares to question these deals. Mahua Moitra was expelled because she raised questions,” she added.

She also lashed out against the Union government over the interim budget saying that it was not an interim budget but an “antim” (last) budget of the BJP government.

“This is not a budget. This is a vote on account. This is not an interim budget. This is the “antim” (last) budget. The people of the country have to decide. The people of West Bengal have already decided.

“Mamata said that if the Congress contests in 300 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, they won’t be able to win even 40 seats. This is the status of the INDIA alliance. This proves that it is not the ‘antim’ budget of the BJP government, but this is her ‘antim’ speech,” said Rahul Sinha, BJP leader.

Banerjee condemned the arrest of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, calling him a powerful tribal leader.

“I strongly condemn the unjust arrest of Shri Hemant Soren, a powerful tribal leader. The vindictive act by BJP-backed central agencies reeks of a planned conspiracy to undermine a popularly elected government. He is a close friend of mine, and I vow to stand unwaveringly by his side, dedicated to protecting democracy in these trying times,” she added.

“Not surprising at all that all the corrupt people are your close friends and you stand unwaveringly by their side. And please don’t shed ‘crocodile tears’ on the arrest of the Jharkhand CM. The people of WB haven’t forgotten how your police arrested eight members of the tribal community, including two frontal leaders, for peacefully showing Black Flags by the roadside when your Bhaipo’s convoy was passing through Salboni; under the Jhargram district,” Suvendu Adhikari, BJP legislator wrote on his X handle.

The TMC chief said that while she would lead the demonstration for two days, various wings of the party would thereafter continue the demonstration.

Banerjee is likely to visit Delhi on February 5 and 6 to register her opinion with the expert committee on One Nation One Election. She has already rejected the idea.