Mamata Banerjee says TMC will contest Lok Sabha polls on its own

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will fight the Lok Sabha elections in the state on its own virtually ending the talks on seat sharing among INDIA coalition partners in the state. Mamata Banerjee said she hasn’t not spoken to anyone in Congress on seat-sharing in Bengal for LS polls. (Facebook | Mamata Banerjee)

“We have no relation with anybody in the state,” the chief minister said on her way to an administrative meeting.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“We said Congress can contest 300 (of India’s 543) seats. They refused our proposals. We have decided to fight alone in Bengal,” Banerjee said.

Her comments came a day after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Assam that he and his party share “a very good relationship” with Banerjee, adding that critical remarks from either side will not affect seat sharing talks for the coming polls.

“Our negotiations over seats are on. The conclusion will be evident. I don’t want to comment on that here. I have a very good personal relationship with Mamata Ji and so does our party,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Also Read:‘Have good relation with Mamata Ji’: Rahul Gandhi after TMC chief’s INDIA remark

Asked whether TMC state functionaries will take part in Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bengal which is scheduled to start on Thursday, Banerjee said, “We were not even informed that it is happening in Bengal.”

Congress is yet to comment on Banerjee’s remarks and the copy will be updated accordingly.

On Monday, Banerjee targeted the CPI(M) from her interfaith rally in Kolkata but did not name the Congress.

“It was I who coined the name INDIA. But I am sorry to say that whenever I attend the meetings, CPI(M) controls them. This is extremely sad. I feel insulted. I fought them (Left) for 34 years when they were in power in Bengal. I will not follow their advice,” she said.

TMC leaders have alleged several times in recent weeks that Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury continues to target the chief minister although she said at an INDIA group meet on December 19 that she will not field candidates from Berhampore and Malda South seats that Congress controls.

Chowdhury, who has been winning from Berhampore since 1999, has said alongside CPI(M) leaders that the INDIA model will not work in Bengal because they are opposed to both TMC and BJP.

Without naming Chowdhury on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi said: “Sometimes people from our side say something and sometimes they say something. These are natural things. These are not going to disrupt anything.”