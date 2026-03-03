Kolkata, Security has been tightened across Kolkata for the festival of 'Dol Yatra' and Holi, with police warning revellers against entering rivers in an inebriated state, and vowing strict action against harassment and disorder. Security heightened across Kolkata for 'Dol Yatra', Holi festival

Surveillance at ghats will also be intensified to prevent incidents of drunken bathing during the festivities, a senior police officer said.

"We will ensure that no one under the influence of alcohol enters the Ganga or any other water body for bathing," he said.

Authorities have also cautioned against forcibly smearing colours on unwilling individuals, particularly from moving vehicles.

"If anyone is found engaging in unruly behaviour on the streets, they will be arrested immediately," the officer said.

The Kolkata Police has launched several campaigns, urging citizens not to apply colours on stray dogs or other animals.

"Maintaining communal harmony across the city on Tuesday and Wednesday remains a top priority," he said.

Nearly 4,000 police personnel will be deployed across the city during the festive period to prevent any untoward incident, officials said.

Officers of the rank of Joint Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner will be present on the streets to supervise security arrangements, they said.

Around 400 police pickets will be set up, including 86 at sensitive locations, staffed by six personnel each, the officials said.

An additional 312 pickets will have three personnel each.

Heavy Radio Flying Squads will patrol key stretches, while 62 PCR vans, along with Quick Response Teams , will be deployed across the city, they said.

Special security arrangements have also been made at 66 ghats along the Ganga and other water bodies in Kolkata.

Of these, at least 24 ghats will have personnel from the Disaster Management Group deployed. Each of the city's 10 divisions will also have a dedicated DMG team on standby, the officials said.

Police will also monitor rooftops and balconies to prevent people from throwing colours or water-filled balloons at passers-by. Patrolling officers have been instructed to ensure that no colours are applied to street animals.

"All police stations have been directed to respond swiftly to any report of trouble so that forces can reach the spot in the shortest possible time," the officer said.

Complaints of forced colour application or molestation under the guise of Holi celebrations will invite immediate legal action, he added.

Simultaneously, searches are being conducted across the city to curb the sale and distribution of illegal liquor during the festival period, police said.

