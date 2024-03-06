State machinery in WB assured they will hold violence-free polls: CEC Rajiv Kumar

The West Bengal state government has assured the Election Commission of India (ECI) that it will ensure violence-free polls this time and if they don’t, the ECI has the power to make the state machinery do it, said Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). Kumar said central forces will be deployed in the state in an “impartial manner” and in sufficient numbers. (Samir Jana | Hindustan Times)

“The state machinery, which is primarily responsible for holding a free and fair election, has committed to us that they would ensure a violence-free poll. We have no reason to disbelieve them. At this stage we will go by what they are committing to us. If they don’t, we have the power and we will make them dot it,” Kumar told media persons in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The full bench of the ECI reached West Bengal on Sunday evening.

“District magistrates and superintendents of police have been clearly and repeatedly told that there is no place for violence in democracy. They have also been asked to monitor and take preventive measures against kingpins. This has been made loud and clear and an entire day was spent on this,” said Kumar.

The ECI held a meeting with SPs (superintendent of police) and DMs (district magistrates) of all districts on Monday.

“The state machinery has been fully sensitized over the past two days. Our understanding from the two days of review is that there would be less (untoward) incidents this time. If something happens the district administration will handle them strictly. If they don’t, we will handle them strictly,” Kumar told the media.

Last week, 100 companies of central armed police forces reached the state and were deployed in various districts. They have started their route marches since then.

“CAPF have been deployed in all the states. It is a standard practice that we send advanced parties. Only 10% of the force deployed across the country has been positioned in West Bengal,” Kumar said.

He said that at the state level, a three-member team comprising the state police nodal officer, the state’s chief electoral officer and a central observer will decide how many companies of central forces will be deployed in each district depending on their sensitivity.

“It is practice which we are following across the country. West Bengal will be a part of the same SOP,” he said.