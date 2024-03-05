Lok Sabha elections: Narendra Modi-led NDA may win 378 seats; INDIA bloc may win 98, says India TV-CNX opinion poll

Narendra Modi may become the prime minister for the third straight term, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could bag an astounding 378 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats if elections are held now, the India TV-CNX Opinion poll predicted on Tuesday.



According to the opinion poll predictions, the BJP could win 335 seats on its own, surpassing the 2019 tally of 303. According to the India TV report, the opinion poll was conducted in all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies between February 5 and 23, comprising 1,62,900 respondents. Out of these, 84,350 are males and the remaining 78,550 females.



Saffron tsunami predicted across India

If the opinion poll is to be believed, the BJP could sweep several states in the Hindi heartland while making significant gains in the South. India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh could see the BJP winning 74 seats, surpassing its 2014 tally of 71. The NDA allies Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Apna Dal could win two seats each. The remaining two could be won by Akhilesh Yadav.



The Congress, which once dominated political discource in UP during the Nehru and Indira years, could draw a blank. The India TV-CNX opinion polls also predicted nought for Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party.



As per the predictions, the BJP could win all 26 seats in Gujarat, all 29 in Madhya Pradesh, all 25 in Rajasthan, all 10 seats in Haryana, all seven seats in Delhi, all five seats in Uttarakhand and all four seats in Himachal Pradesh.



The BJP could win 17 seats in Bihar, 12 out of 14 seats in Jharkhand, 25 out of 48 constituencies in Maharashtra, 10 out of 21 seats in Odisha, 10 out of 14 seats in Assam, the opinion poll claimed.



The saffron party could win 20 out of 42 seats in Mamata Banerjee bastion West Bengal, improving its 2019 tally of 18. It could sweep Karnataka by winning 22 out of 28 seats.



In southern states, the BJP could win three seats in CPM-ruled Kerala, four in Tamil Nadu and five in Telangana.



Opinion poll predicts INDIA alliance rout

As per the India TV-CNX opinion poll, the INDIA alliance minus Trinamool Congress could win 98 seats, while others including TMC could win 67. The grand old party could be reduced to below 40 seats for the first time in India's electoral history. The opinion poll has predicted a Congress rout in the Hindi-speaking states in the general election.