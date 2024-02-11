PM Modi's ‘24 mein 400 paar’ call in Madhya Pradesh, 370+ target for BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated his ‘24 mein 400 paar’ call as he addressed a jan jatiya mahasabha in Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh and said if NDA can cross 400, the BJP alone should get more than 370 seats. PM Modi said his visit to Madhya Pradesh, contrary to what is being written, is not aimed at the election. "The assembly election results in Madhya Pradesh already showed the mood of the people here...I have come here as a servant," PM Modi said. "Even opposition leader is saying in Parliament ki '24 mein 400 paar'," PM Modi said as people repeated '24 mein 400 paar' after him. PM Modi addressing Jan Jatiya Mahasabha in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday

"When the opposition said '24 mein 400 paar', I said I have also heard this that NDA will cross 400. But I have also heard that the BJP alone will cross 370. And I will tell you how to do it," PM Modi said. "Go to all polling booths and check where BJP got the highest votes in the last three years. Add 370 new votes there. Go to every house, and tell them about the Modi government's projects. If you can do this, we will be able to cross 370," PM Modi said.

This is not the first time that PM Modi mentioned 370 setting the election target of the BJP. In the just-concluded Budget session of Parliament, PM Modi mentioned the target first time connecting it to the government's achievement of scrapping Article 370. This triggered a political debate as opposition leaders asked how PM Modi could tell an exact number even before the election.

For the '400 paar' coinage ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024, PM Modi in Parliament thanked Congress Rajya Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge as Kharge in one of his speeches in the Rajya Sabha sarcastically referred to BJP's election slogan 'abki baar 400 paar'. PM Modi accepted the swipe as a blessing and set 370 as the target of the BJP alone.