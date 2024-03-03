CEO Pole reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha polls in J&K

Chief electoral officer PK Pole on Sunday reviewed preparations the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He chaired meetings in Jammu region’s Ramban district on Sunday and Valley’s Anantnag on Saturday, directing the officials to start door-to-door campaigns to ensure maximum voter turnout. Senior officials of the district administration apprised Pole of the preparations being made (HT File)

A training workshop for officers from administration and police of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district (of Srinagar parliamentary constituency) was conducted in the conference Hall of Mini Secretariat.

In Anantnag, Pole told the media that the Election Commission of India will notify the schedule for elections of Lok Sabha within 15-20 days.

Senior officials of the district administration apprised Pole of the preparations being made. The CEO expressed confidence and said that seamless elections will be conducted in the region.

The discussions covered electoral roll processes, logistical requirements, manpower management, risk management, EVM transportation, polling staff and security arrangements.

J&K has five Lok Sabha seats, Anantnag, Srinagar and Baramulla in the Valley and Udhampur and Jammu in the Jammu region. Ladakh also has one Lok Sabha seat.