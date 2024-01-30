TMC leader on the run after attack on ED officials seeks anticipatory bail

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan on Tuesday applied to a Kolkata court to seek anticipatory bail in connection with the assault on three Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials who tried to conduct a raid at his house in a case linked to irregularities in the public distribution system, people familiar with the matter said. Security personnel guard outside TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's house at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 24 (PTI)

The request was filed by Shahjahan’s lawyer a day after he failed to appear at the ED office in response to the summon notice served on January 24 when his house was searched. The court will take up his request on February 3 following a request by ED which sought time to respond to the application.

ED earlier issued a lookout notice against Sheikh Shahjahan to prevent him from leaving the country.

Notices being pasted after ED officers’ raid at TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh’s home at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 24 (ANI FILE)

On January 17, a bench of justice Jay Sengupta of the Calcutta high court single told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and West Bengal police to set up a joint team to trace the TMC leader for plotting the January 5 attack on ED officials.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has questioned the accusation that pins the blame for the mob attack on Shahjahan. “How can one say who planned the attack? The matter is under investigation,” said Banerjee on Monday.

Banerjee also wondered how media teams from Kolkata reached Shahjahan’s home at Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district during the January 5 raid when even the local police had no information. “From whom did the media get such precise information while the police were in the dark?” Banerjee said.

To be sure, Bengal’s urban development minister Firhad Hakim had earlier said that “What Shahjahan did was wrong.”

Fisheries minister Akhil Giri also triggered a row last week when he insisted that Shahjahan, who has been missing for 25 days, was not on the run. “He is unwell and has gone to another state for treatment,” said Giri.

The TMC quickly distanced itself from Giri’s claim. “It is his personal opinion. The party has nothing to say on Shahjahan’s whereabouts,” TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that Shahjahan is being sheltered by TMC.

Former food minister Jyotipriya Mallick was arrested by ED on October 27 last year.

The alleged scam, in which subsidized food grains meant for the PDS system were siphoned to the open market for sale, took place when Mallick was Bengal’s food minister between 2011 - when TMC came to power for the first time – and 2021.

On December 12, ED filed its first chargesheet in the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) naming Mallick, rice mill owner and hotelier Bakibur Rahaman and 10 shell companies.

TMC leader Shankar Adhya, a former chairman of Bongaon municipality in North 24 Parganas district, was arrested on January 6.