TMC minister Rajib Banerjee quits cabinet; party expels another MLA
In a fresh jolt to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) dispensation, West Bengal forest minister Rajib Banerjee on Friday stepped down from his post amid speculation that he may soon quit the ruling party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the crucial assembly elections due in April-May.
Later in the day, in a strong message to rebel leaders, the TMC expelled Vaishali Dalmiya, MLA from Bally in Howrah district, from the party amid speculations that the she, along with Banerjee, may soon join the BJP.
Banerjee, the MLA from Domjur who has been airing his grievances against a section of leaders of the ruling party over the past few months, is the second minister from Howrah district and third minister in the state to have resigned from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet. He has skipped at least five consecutive meetings of the cabinet and more than a dozen party programmes since September last year.
“For the past one-and-a-half months, I was extremely hurt by the behavior of some of my party colleagues. I never made any personal attack. I feel extremely hurt today. I had no option but to resign. I offer my apology if I have hurt anyone,” a choked Banerjee told reporters in Kolkata, as the former minister tried to hold back his tears.
The TMC leader submitted his resignation letter to the CM in the morning and a copy of the same was accepted by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in the afternoon.
“I regret to inform you that I hereby tender my resignation from my office as a cabinet minister being in charge of the forest department …..It has been a great honour and privilege to serve the people of West Bengal. I heartily convey my gratitude for getting this opportunity,” the letter read. Avoiding questions on his next move, he said: “I will continue to serve the people from whatever platform I get.”
The TMC leader’s former colleague and BJP’s MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh said that Banerjee was welcomed to join the saffron party. “More legislators and leaders will leave the TMC,” he said. However, TMC MP and party spokesperson Saugata Roy said the party will not be affected by the resignation. “This will not make any difference to the TMC. If people like these leave, our party will get more consolidated,” he said.
Meanwhile, Dalmiya drew the ire of the party leadership over her recent remarks that there are “termites in the TMC who are breaking the party from within.” “Does working for people tantamount to breach of party discipline? I spoke against unfair activities in the party. I came to serve the people and will do so in the future. I have not decided what I will do right now,” she said on her expulsion.
TMC plays down Rajib Banerjee's resignation amid murmur of brewing dissent
Only widow of a dead man has the right to his sperm: Calcutta HC
TMC, BJP trade barbs before PM Modi's Kolkata visit
West Bengal Guv, wife donate ₹5,00,001 for Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya
Bengal BJP leader, two other workers held for raising 'goli maro' slogans in rally
Full EC bench in Bengal to take stock of poll preparedness, law and order
'Goli Maaro' chants at BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's rally in Bengal
13 dead, 18 injured in road accident due to fog in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri
BJP as venomous as cobra, says Banerjee as rhetoric sharpens in Bengal
- Banerjee's comments came while addressing a Trinamool Congress (TMC) rally in Purulia district.
Get a letterhead ready with 'former CM' written on it: Adhikari tells Mamata
- Banerjee had said on Monday she will contest the assembly elections from both Nandigram and Bhawanipore constituencies.
West Bengal assembly election: Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram
BJP cautions Bengal leaders against 'discussing internal moves' with outsiders
- The leaders said in view of the upcoming assembly elections, nobody is henceforth allowed to discuss crucial organisational decisions, policy matters with outsiders.
Eyes on polls, TMC reshuffles three district units; Jitendra Tiwari sidelined
- The most significant reshuffle was made in West Burdwan where two adjacent Lok Sabha seats are represented by Union ministers Babul Supriyo and SS Ahluwalia.
Covid-19: Mamata administration questions Centre's vaccination data
- A senior official of the West Bengal government said on Saturday that that the state had set a target to vaccinate 20,700 health workers on the first day.
After rebellion, TMC MP Satabdi Roy made party's Bengal vice-president
- The elevation comes amidst talk that an aggrieved Roy may join the BJP after a possible meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.
