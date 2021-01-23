IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / TMC minister Rajib Banerjee quits cabinet; party expels another MLA
Banerjee, the MLA from Domjur who has been airing his grievances against a section of leaders of the ruling party over the past few months, is the second minister from Howrah district and third minister in the state to have resigned from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet.(ANI/Twitter)
Banerjee, the MLA from Domjur who has been airing his grievances against a section of leaders of the ruling party over the past few months, is the second minister from Howrah district and third minister in the state to have resigned from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet.(ANI/Twitter)
kolkata news

TMC minister Rajib Banerjee quits cabinet; party expels another MLA

Later in the day, in a strong message to rebel leaders, the TMC expelled Vaishali Dalmiya, MLA from Bally in Howrah district, from the party amid speculations that the she, along with Banerjee, may soon join the BJP.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:42 AM IST

In a fresh jolt to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) dispensation, West Bengal forest minister Rajib Banerjee on Friday stepped down from his post amid speculation that he may soon quit the ruling party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the crucial assembly elections due in April-May.

Later in the day, in a strong message to rebel leaders, the TMC expelled Vaishali Dalmiya, MLA from Bally in Howrah district, from the party amid speculations that the she, along with Banerjee, may soon join the BJP.

Banerjee, the MLA from Domjur who has been airing his grievances against a section of leaders of the ruling party over the past few months, is the second minister from Howrah district and third minister in the state to have resigned from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet. He has skipped at least five consecutive meetings of the cabinet and more than a dozen party programmes since September last year.

“For the past one-and-a-half months, I was extremely hurt by the behavior of some of my party colleagues. I never made any personal attack. I feel extremely hurt today. I had no option but to resign. I offer my apology if I have hurt anyone,” a choked Banerjee told reporters in Kolkata, as the former minister tried to hold back his tears.

The TMC leader submitted his resignation letter to the CM in the morning and a copy of the same was accepted by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in the afternoon.

“I regret to inform you that I hereby tender my resignation from my office as a cabinet minister being in charge of the forest department …..It has been a great honour and privilege to serve the people of West Bengal. I heartily convey my gratitude for getting this opportunity,” the letter read. Avoiding questions on his next move, he said: “I will continue to serve the people from whatever platform I get.”

The TMC leader’s former colleague and BJP’s MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh said that Banerjee was welcomed to join the saffron party. “More legislators and leaders will leave the TMC,” he said. However, TMC MP and party spokesperson Saugata Roy said the party will not be affected by the resignation. “This will not make any difference to the TMC. If people like these leave, our party will get more consolidated,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dalmiya drew the ire of the party leadership over her recent remarks that there are “termites in the TMC who are breaking the party from within.” “Does working for people tantamount to breach of party discipline? I spoke against unfair activities in the party. I came to serve the people and will do so in the future. I have not decided what I will do right now,” she said on her expulsion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp tmc
app
Close
e-paper
There is strong speculation that Rajib Banerjee may join the BJP after his resignation from the state government.(@RajibBaitc/Twitter)
There is strong speculation that Rajib Banerjee may join the BJP after his resignation from the state government.(@RajibBaitc/Twitter)
kolkata news

TMC plays down Rajib Banerjee’s resignation amid murmur of brewing dissent

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:38 PM IST
  • BJP’s Barrackpore Lok Sabha member and Rajib Banerjee’s former colleague in the TMC, Arjun Singh said the young minister would be welcomed into the BJP if he decides to join.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Calcutta high court. (File photo)
The Calcutta high court. (File photo)
kolkata news

Only widow of a dead man has the right to his sperm: Calcutta HC

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:01 PM IST
The man was suffering from Thalassemia and died after storing his sperm in the sperm bank at the hospital. After his death, his father approached the hospital to get access to the sperm
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI Photo)
kolkata news

TMC, BJP trade barbs before PM Modi's Kolkata visit

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:28 AM IST
Both the Centre and the state have decided to organise various programmes for Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birthday next year. The year-long celebrations will begin this January 23.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar addresses a press conference, at Governor House in Kolkata, Friday,(PTI)
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar addresses a press conference, at Governor House in Kolkata, Friday,(PTI)
kolkata news

West Bengal Guv, wife donate 5,00,001 for Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:53 PM IST
A Raj Bhavan statement said a signed cheque was handed over to a team of the VHP and RSS, adding, the donation was made in their personal capacity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
kolkata news

Bengal BJP leader, two other workers held for raising ‘goli maro’ slogans in rally

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:03 PM IST
BJP leaders said similar slogans were raised at a rally of the ruling TMC on Tuesday but no one has been arrested for them
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora. (File photo)
Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora. (File photo)
kolkata news

Full EC bench in Bengal to take stock of poll preparedness, law and order

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:35 AM IST
The poll panel, headed by chief election commissioner Sunil Arora and election commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar landed in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari(ANI file photo)
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari(ANI file photo)
kolkata news

‘Goli Maaro’ chants at BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s rally in Bengal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:56 AM IST
Condemning the incident, Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the party “does not endorse it”. “Our party does not endorse it at all. People carrying the BJP flag cannot talk like that,” he told mediapersons in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accident site in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri. (ANI Photo )
The accident site in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri. (ANI Photo )
kolkata news

13 dead, 18 injured in road accident due to fog in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

ANI, Jalpaiguri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:02 AM IST
The driver of the truck survived the accident and has been detained. Treatment of injured at the nearby hospital is being monitored," police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting.(PTI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting.(PTI Photo)
kolkata news

BJP as venomous as cobra, says Banerjee as rhetoric sharpens in Bengal

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:05 AM IST
  • Banerjee's comments came while addressing a Trinamool Congress (TMC) rally in Purulia district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari gestures during a roadshow from Tollygunge to Rashbehari in Kolkata, West Bengal( Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari gestures during a roadshow from Tollygunge to Rashbehari in Kolkata, West Bengal( Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
west bengal assembly election

Get a letterhead ready with ‘former CM’ written on it: Adhikari tells Mamata

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:08 PM IST
  • Banerjee had said on Monday she will contest the assembly elections from both Nandigram and Bhawanipore constituencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
india news

West Bengal assembly election: Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:44 PM IST
TMC MLA from Nandigram and former minister Suvendu Adhikari shifted to the Bharatiya Janata Party on December 19, 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
President of BJP’s Bengal unit Dilip Ghosh.(HT File Photo)
President of BJP’s Bengal unit Dilip Ghosh.(HT File Photo)
kolkata news

BJP cautions Bengal leaders against 'discussing internal moves' with outsiders

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:56 PM IST
  • The leaders said in view of the upcoming assembly elections, nobody is henceforth allowed to discuss crucial organisational decisions, policy matters with outsiders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trinamool Congress MLA Jitendra Tiwari.(ANI)
Trinamool Congress MLA Jitendra Tiwari.(ANI)
kolkata news

Eyes on polls, TMC reshuffles three district units; Jitendra Tiwari sidelined

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:45 PM IST
  • The most significant reshuffle was made in West Burdwan where two adjacent Lok Sabha seats are represented by Union ministers Babul Supriyo and SS Ahluwalia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting. (PTI Photo)
kolkata news

Covid-19: Mamata administration questions Centre’s vaccination data

By Joydeep Thakur, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:15 PM IST
  • A senior official of the West Bengal government said on Saturday that that the state had set a target to vaccinate 20,700 health workers on the first day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC MP Satabdi Roy said that she had discussed all her grievances with Abhishek Banerjee, the chief minister's nephew.(HT_PRINT)
TMC MP Satabdi Roy said that she had discussed all her grievances with Abhishek Banerjee, the chief minister's nephew.(HT_PRINT)
kolkata news

After rebellion, TMC MP Satabdi Roy made party’s Bengal vice-president

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:17 PM IST
  • The elevation comes amidst talk that an aggrieved Roy may join the BJP after a possible meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP