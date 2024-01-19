WB: Authorities bust wildlife smuggling gang; ex-Sikkim cop among 4 arrested

West Bengal forest officials on Thursday arrested a retired Sikkim Police officer from Darjeeling in north Bengal for smuggling deer musk and skin of a flying squirrel worth around ₹2.7 crore in the illegal market, officials said. Elephant tusks seized from the smugglers in West Bengal. (HT Photo/ Sourced)

In another incident, a joint team of officers from the state forest department, police and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau arrested three persons from Birbhum district with two elephant tusks weighing around 14.2kg.

“Daney Bhutia, a retired deputy superintendent of Sikkim Police was apprehended from Siliguri. Two deer musk pods and a skin of flying squirrel were seized from him,” a senior official said.

“The accused had come to Siliguri from Nepal with the animal parts. A man from Delhi was supposed to come to Bagdogra to receive the consignment,” said Sonam Bhutia, ranger of Bagdogra wildlife division.

Meanwhile, the joint team intercepted an SUV in Birbhum’s Nalhati on Wednesday after it entered West Bengal from Jharkhand and busted the other smuggling gang.

“All three are residents of Jharkhand and had come to West Bengal with the intention to sell the ivory tusks in either Kolkata or Siliguri,” said an official.

Officials believe the elephant was killed in Jharkhand.