West Bengal Assembly Budget Session begins; BJP MLAs walk out amid guv’s speech

West Bengal governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday addressed the state legislative assembly for the first time, kicking off the budget session, even as the legislators of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sloganeered and walked out of the proceedings, protesting against the contents of his speech.

This comes days after the BJP was critical of Bose for praising the literary achievements of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, even as there is growing bonhomie between the governor and chief minister, starkly different to the hostile relationship the state government shared with former governor and now vice president of India Jagdeep Dhankar.

The BJP took particular umbrage to a section of Bose’s speech where he said, “Under the stewardship of my chief minister, the preceding year passed off peacefully and the government is ever alert to maintain law and order and communal harmony in the state. Religious festivities of all hues were celebrated in an atmosphere of mirth and bonhomie, reflective of the spirit of our rich diversity.” To be sure, it is custom that the governor’s speech to the house is generally put together by the state government, and delivered by the governor after assent.

“There are three areas where we could do little in this year – MGNREGA, rural housing and rural roads. Till 2021-22, West Bengal has been the number one state in these areas as well. But this year, the state is yet to receive any fund from the centre. More than ₹11,800 crore is pending. This has caused great hardship and created major difficulties in meeting the obligations of the state government for the welfare of the common people. I hope, the centre would release the funds soon in the interest of poor people. And I am sure, West Bengal will continue to hold number one place in MGNREGA, rural housing and rural roads as soon as it gets its dues from the central government,” said Bose

During Bose’s speech, the BJP legislators shouted slogans for action to be taken against the TMC’s alleged corruption, threw papers in the well of the assembly, and staged a walk out. Outside the hall, they shouted slogans of “Go Back” even as Bose was leaving the assembly.

“The draft of the governor’s speech is prepared by the Cabinet. Previously many governors had forced the state government to change a few lines in the speech. It happened during the time of Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Keshari Nath Tripathi and Jagdeep Dhankhar. We won’t hold him responsible. We are disappointed that he read a speech drafted by the chief minister. Law and order situation in the state has deteriorated drastically and the governor is being made to paint a rosy picture. How can a government make such false statements through the governor in the assembly? We are ashamed,” said BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari who is the leader of the opposition in the assembly.

Wednesday also marked the first governor’s address to be broadcast after two years. Ever since the 2020 budget session, a cause of acrimony between Dhankar’s Raj Bhavan and the state government was that his speech was not televised, a departure from usual.

The TMC has, however, hit back at the BJP and said that they were a laughing stock because the governor had been appointed by the BJP-led Union government. “The governor has been sent by the BJP-ruled Centre. The state BJP has become totally dependent on the Raj Bhavan. Out of frustration they shouted slogans and threw papers but failed to disrupt the speech which the governor completed,” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson.

The state budget is likely to be tabled in the House on February 15.