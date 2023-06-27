Clash in poll-bound West Bengal: 1 killed, 4 injured after fresh brawl in Cooch Behar

A clash broke out between two groups at Gitaldaha in West Bengal's Cooch Behar on Tuesday morning, in which one person died of bullet injuries. The situation is now peaceful at the site. Further details awaited.(ANI)

The deceased has been identified as Babu Hoque.

Speaking to ANI, Sumit Kumar SP, Cooch Behar said, "A clash broke out between two groups in Gitaldaha, Cooch Behar this morning. As per info, 5 people have received bullet injuries, of which one Babu Hoque has died. The situation is peaceful. Police present on the spot."

Gitaldaha is near Jaridharla, one of the most interior places in the Coochbehar district and is very close to the International Border. The only mode of communication is via boat.

The police have reached the area and are speculating about the use of Bangladesh-based criminals by local leaders.

The situation is now peaceful at the site. Further details awaited.

Ahead of the Panchayat elections, scheduled to be held on July 8, the state is witnessing continuous clashes in various parts of the state.

Violence erupted in Raghunathpur of Purulia district on Sunday after a clash broke out between workers of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) party on Sunday.

Earlier, an incident of violence was reported at the Block Development Office in Birbhum's Ahmadpur, where crude bombs were reportedly thrown. Various houses were vandalised and several people were injured during the incident.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached Cooch Behar on Sunday to kickstart the party's panchayat poll campaign. She is scheduled to hold a party meeting in Jalpaiguri on Tuesday.

