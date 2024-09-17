12 rescued after two boats capsize in swollen Ganga

PRAYAGRAJ: Twelve fishermen were rescued after their boats capsized in the swollen Ganga here on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. Rescued fishers being brought back to the shore rescue teams in Prayagraj on Tuesday (HT)

As per reports, they had ventured into the river from the trans-Ganga area of the district when their boats overturned near Dhurwa village. Some were able to hold on to trees.

NDRF, SDRF, police and other rescue teams launched a massive rescue operation. One of the fishers was rescued after he called for help while hanging onto a tree branch used his mobile phone to call his kin for help.

DCP (Trans-Ganga) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said three of the fishermen were spotted around 500 meters away from where their boats capsized. .

Tharwai ACP Chandrapal Singh said all 12 fishermen had been rescued, and were taken to a primary health centre for treatment.