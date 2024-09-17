12 rescued after two boats capsize in swollen Ganga

As per reports, they had ventured into the river from the trans-Ganga area of the district when their boats overturned near Dhurwa village
PRAYAGRAJ: Twelve fishermen were rescued after their boats capsized in the swollen Ganga here on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
As per reports, they had ventured into the river from the trans-Ganga area of the district when their boats overturned near Dhurwa village. Some were able to hold on to trees.
NDRF, SDRF, police and other rescue teams launched a massive rescue operation. One of the fishers was rescued after he called for help while hanging onto a tree branch used his mobile phone to call his kin for help.
DCP (Trans-Ganga) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said three of the fishermen were spotted around 500 meters away from where their boats capsized. .
Tharwai ACP Chandrapal Singh said all 12 fishermen had been rescued, and were taken to a primary health centre for treatment.