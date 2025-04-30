Menu Explore
12 UP RERA employees sacked over doubtful conduct in a year

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 30, 2025 05:02 AM IST

According to UP RERA chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy, an affidavit of integrity is also taken from every officer and employee in RERA. The number of officers and other staff in UP RERA is very less, although the nature of work is sensitive. The regulatory authority also provides training to all employees to improve their skills.

In order to maintain integrity and transparency in its work, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has sacked 12 employees over the past one year due to their doubtful conduct, officials said. There are three junior engineers, two law clerks-cum-research assistants (LCRAs), one assistant accountant, four computer operators, a help desk employee and one peon among those sacked, officials said.

There are three junior engineers, two law clerks-cum-research assistants, one assistant accountant, four computer operators, a help desk employee and one peon among those sacked. (Sourced)




According to the officials, CCTV cameras have been installed at all rooms in the RERA office and the movement of employees and visitors is also monitored by senior officers.

Following the policy of zero tolerance towards indiscipline and misconduct, RERA has also sent a reference to the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh in one case for action under the Advocates Act, 1961

The RERA headquarters is in Lucknow since 2017 and the NCR regional office in Greater Noida since 2018.

RERA was established to fix the accountability of developers of real estate projects and to protect the interests of consumers.

