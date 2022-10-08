Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 20% deaths among COPD patients due to air pollution: Experts

20% deaths among COPD patients due to air pollution: Experts

lucknow news
Published on Oct 08, 2022 01:02 AM IST

The departments of pulmonary medicine at Era’s Lucknow Medical College and KGMU are jointly organising the 16th annual conference of tuberculosis and chest diseases, UPTBCCON-2022, which began on Friday.

Representative photo (PTI)
Representative photo (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Over 20% of deaths among adult patients of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are related to air pollution, said Dr Ved Prakash, HoD of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at KGMU and the organising secretary of UPTBCCON-2022.

The departments of pulmonary medicine at Era’s Lucknow Medical College and KGMU are jointly organising the 16th annual conference of tuberculosis and chest diseases, UPTBCCON-2022, which began on Friday.

“Almost everyone suffers from respiratory issues due to air pollution. Most of us can bear the adverse effect (of pollutants) due to high immunity and only a few need hospital care. But this number rises during seasonal changes, particularly in the winters when pollution levels are high,” Dr Prakash added.

Dr Sundip Salvi from Pune said every second person in the country suffers from some airway obstruction due to air pollution resulting in poor lung health, COPD and asthma.

Other speakers on the second day of the three-day conference included Dr Rajiv Garg, Dr Anand Srivastava and Dr Rajendra Prasad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out