350 huts near KGMU under lens over encroachment, safety concerns

Around 350 huts located along the western boundary wall of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) may face removal after the Lucknow Municipal Corporation ordered a joint inquiry into alleged encroachment on land adjoining the institution and concerns over campus safety. A panel constituted by the civic body is scheduled to visit the area on Friday and submit its findings to the municipal commissioner.

The civic body on Wednesday constituted a committee to inspect the site and determine the status of the land occupied by the settlement. The panel is scheduled to visit the area on June 19 (Friday) and submit its findings to the municipal commissioner, following which a decision on eviction and removal of the structures will be taken, officials said.

The move follows a representation from the KGMU administration, which flagged the presence of a large cluster of hutments adjoining the boundary wall of its CVTC hostel. According to KGMU authorities, nearly 350 huts have come up along the wall over the years, posing a potential risk to students, patients and hospital infrastructure.

In its recent communication to the municipal corporation, KGMU cited the possibility of fire incidents, accidents and thefts. Officials also referred to past fire incidents in the locality and expressed concern over the vulnerability of the hostel and adjoining medical facilities.

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar constituted a committee headed by additional municipal commissioner Arun Kumar Gupta. Officials from the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), the municipal corporation and the property department have been included in the panel.

The committee has been tasked with conducting a ground inspection, verifying ownership of the land and determining whether the occupation constitutes encroachment. It will coordinate with KGMU officials and the construction department during the inquiry. Officials said the panel had been directed to submit its report within a week of the inspection.

“The committee will inspect the site on June 19 and submit its report to the municipal commissioner. Further action will be taken on the basis of the findings,” Gupta said.