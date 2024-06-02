4-hour ‘heat wave break’ for Ram Mandir construction workers

LUCKNOW: Considering the intense heatwave affecting the state, the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is providing a four-hour work-break to 3,500 construction workers engaged in the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has set a deadline of December 2025 to complete all construction work. (Sourced)

To shield the workers from the heatwave, the Trust has opted to carry out the construction work of the Ram Mandir in two phases - from 8 am to 12 noon and then from 4 pm to 12 midnight.

“Since the last seven days, the new schedule has been enforced in the larger interest of workers. All construction activity is stopped at 12 noon for the next four hours until 4 pm to give reprieve to workers from intense heat,” said Anil Mishra, member of the Trust on Sunday.

“This decision has been taken due to the ongoing heatwave in the state. In this intense heat, it would be inhumane to continue construction work,” added Mishra.

The Trust has also provided sachets of electrolytes to workers to keep them hydrated. Water coolers have also been installed at several locations on the campus.

According to the Trust, around 3,500 workers are engaged in the construction work of the Ram Mandir’s first floor. The ground floor of the temple was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 22 of this year. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has set a deadline of December 2025 to complete all construction work.

The Trust is looking to complete the construction work of the first floor of the temple by the end of September this year and inaugurate it on the festive occasion of Dussehra, likely to fall on October 12.