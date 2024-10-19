500 drones to light up Ayodhya’s skyscape on this Deepotsav

Lucknow: As part of the grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on October 30 this year, the Yogi Adityanath government has planned a dazzling mega show by 500 drones at the majestic Ram Ki Paidi. This year, the Yogi Adityanath government has planned a dazzling mega show by 500 drones at the majestic Ram Ki Paidi. (Pic for representation)

The highlight of this show will be ‘veer mudra’ of Lord Ram, Laxman, and Hanuman, brought to life through a spectacular presentation of laser lights, voiceovers and musical narration .

The show also includes portrayal of Ravan Vadh, Pushpak Viman, Deepotsav, Ram Darbar, Valmiki, Tulsidas and the Ram Temple.

During this show, logos of Deepotsav, state government and the tourism department will also be prominently displayed in the Ayodhya sky.

A rehearsal will take place on October 29, a day before the Deepotsav, to ensure seamless coordination and accurate drone formations.

The event includes the creation of 15 captivating formations in the sky. To facilitate this, a detailed storyboard with animation will be developed and submitted for approval to the Uttar Pradesh tourism department.

Concept development, screenplay creation, background music composition, voiceovers, narration and laser light effects will support the aerial formations.

At Ram Ki Paidi, inspirational moments from the life of Lord Ram will be showcased through a laser light and sound presentation.

While laser and sound shows are held daily at Ram Ki Paidi, this annual event remains a highlight during Deepotsav.

Alongside the drone show, the sound and laser display will feature artistically designed green firecrackers.

‘Ek Diya Ram Ke Naam’

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has launched ‘Ek Diya Ram Ke Naam’ for devotees to express their devotion by symbolically lighting a lamp for Lord Ram ensuring their participation in Deepotsav from far off places.

According to Ashwani Kumar Pandey, vice chairman of the ADA, devotees from India and abroad can participate in this year’s Deepotsav by donating online through the link on the development authority’s website.

In return, they will receive prasad prepared by the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission.

This initiative is for devotees who cannot visit Ayodhya on Deepotsav.