70-acre land identified, AI City to come up in Lucknow

Aiming to give a further push to transforming Uttar Pradesh into a trillion dollar economy, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked his team of officers to soon work out the state government’s AI (Artificial Intelligence) and drone policies. CM Yogi was chairing a meeting at Yojana Bhavan to discuss efforts and results to achieve the objective of making the state a trillion-dollar economy. (HT file)

The state government has identified about 70- acre land for an AI City in Lucknow and it will be set up soon, those aware of the development said. The government has received proposals for drone manufacturing and training. In order to capitalize on these opportunities, the drone policy should be brought in as early as possible, the chief minister said.

Chairing a meeting convened at Yojana Bhavan to discuss efforts and results to achieve the objective of making the state a trillion-dollar economy, he noted that planned efforts, in the past seven years, led to an all-time best condition of the state’s economy and the GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product).

He said the GSDP, which was ₹ 16.45 lakh crore in 2021-22, has increased to more than ₹ 25.48 lakh crore in 2023-24. He said the state government aims to take the GSDP to ₹32 lakh crore by the end of 2024-25. In 2023-24, the state recorded a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 16%, which is promising, he said.

The target for the current year is 25% and all the departments must intensify their efforts to achieve this goal, the chief minister added. “With the cooperation of all, this target of making the state a trillion-dollar economy will also be achieved,” he said, reviewing the progress in different sectors.

Deloitte India, the consulting agency, provided detailed sector-wise insights into the current economic environment of the state, including anticipated future outcomes and expectations. The IT sector has been designated as an industry, with Gautam Buddha Nagar emerging as a global hub for IT/ITES, Adityanath said.

“We should work towards establishing an IT/ITeS testing centre in the state,” he added. A facilitation office for start-up registration should be established in both Noida and Kanpur, he said.

Emphasising that efforts must be made to enhance the transport sector, he said a waterway transport authority has been established, and “we expect to see positive results in this area shortly.”

As the state government was receiving proposals from the private sector for hospitals, housing, and hotels, regulations should be simplified keeping in view the expectations of investors, he adds.

Efforts for sector-wise development are yielding unexpected results, he said, adding that the growth rate of trade, hotels, transport and communication services related to broadcasting has increased.

Overall, in 2023-24, the gross value added (GVA) has been 23.24 lakh crore as compared to the estimated 23 lakh crore for the state, the chief minister said. This situation reflected the better condition of the economy, he said.

There was a need for accurate data collection, he said, adding that workshops and training sessions should be organised for statistical officers within each department to ensure accurate assessments. Initiatives like “per block one crop” should be promoted within the horticulture sector, he said. The state government has received many proposals for textile parks, solar parks and recreational parks, he said.

Land will be essential for industrial projects, and everyone must make additional efforts, he said. Arrangements should be made to utilise Gram Samaj land for industrial development and setting up MSMEs, he said.The land pooling policy needed further refinement, he said, adding that “sick units” should be identified and appropriate action should be taken for their revitalisation.