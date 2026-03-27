Lucknow, Several districts of Uttar Pradesh received light rainfall on Friday under the influence of an active western disturbance, the IMD said on Friday. Active western disturbance lashes several districts of UP: IMD

According to a press note issued by the Meteorological Centre here, more rain is likely across the state between March 29 and April 1 due to an approaching fresh system.

Light rain and drizzle triggered by the current western disturbance have led to a drop of 3-6 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures at many places across the state, it said.

However, with the system weakening, maximum temperatures are expected to rise by a similar margin during March 28-29, before witnessing another fall of 3-6 degrees Celsius due to the impact of the next western disturbance, it said.

The IMD said a fresh spell of rainfall is likely to commence from late evening or night of March 29 and may continue till the end of the month.

Minimum temperatures are also expected to witness rapid fluctuations in the range of 2-4 degrees Celsius under the influence of the prevailing and upcoming weather systems, it added.

In Lucknow, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30.6 degrees Celsius, 4.6 notches below normal, while the minimum settled at 22.1 degrees Celsius, 4.3 notches above normal. The city received 2.6 mm of rainfall between 0830 hrs and 1730 hrs.

Elsewhere in the state, Shahjahanpur recorded 3 mm of rainfall, while Muzaffarnagar received 6 mm. Several places, including Hardoi, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Bareilly, reported trace rainfall.

Trace rainfall is a minute precipitation, typically less than 0.2-0.5 mm, that is detected but cannot be measured by standard rain gauges.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky becoming mainly clear over Lucknow on March 28, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Dry weather is expected over the state during this period, and no warning has been issued.

Meanwhile, authorities have advised farmers to report crop loss through the toll-free number 14447 under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

They can also use digital platforms, including a mobile application, the official portal and a WhatsApp chatbot, to register complaints and seek information.

Officials said farmers may also contact district agriculture officers or insurance company representatives for resolution of crop insurance-related issues, as part of efforts to ensure timely assistance during adverse weather conditions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.