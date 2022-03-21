After PG, govt doctors need to give services for 10 years continuously
LUCKNOW MBBS doctors in government hospitals going for PG medical courses via NEET-PG counselling will have to serve at government facilities continuously for 10 years, failing which, they will have to pay an amount of ₹1 crore to the state government.
Doctors applying for Diplomate of National Board (DNB) – a 3-year post-graduate master’s degree – can pursue the course in a hospital only if they have 3 three years of service. If they apply for a seat at a medical institute, they can do so only after 5 years of service at a government hospital. DNB courses are run both at private and government hospitals/medical institutes.
“Doctors from government hospitals going for DNB will get two years of sabbatical and one year of special leave,” stated the guidelines regarding DNB course for government doctors issued by director-general, medical health (training), Uttar Pradesh.
“After obtaining a DNB degree, the doctor will have to join government service and serve for 10 years continuously or else will have to pay ₹1 crore. If the candidate leaves studies midway, a sum of ₹10 lakh will have to be deposited with the state government,” said the guidelines.
“This is a great opportunity for government doctors, particularly those who joined services after MBBS. A PG degree will help them improve their knowledge level,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association Of International Doctors.
“Salary too is paid during DNB, if candidates pursue the course at government hospital, and part of the salary, if they get stipend from medical institution,” said DG Medical Health Dr Ved Vrat Singh.
Provincial Medical Services Association (PMSA), a body of government doctors, welcomed the decision. “If we (government doctors) get an opportunity to study on the basis of our services in government sector, then it becomes our responsibility to serve people at government hospitals. Else, we should pay for the privilege we got,” said Dr Amit Singh, general secretary and Dr Sachin Vaish, president, PMSA.
Those who leave studies midway at a government hospital will not be given a second chance for the next three years and at an institution other than government hospital for next 5 years.
