After ‘tough’ UP stint, Prayagraj’s Atal Rai sees future with Railways

Manoj Prabhakar, Narendra Hirwani, Manoj Tewari, Pankaj Singh, Yashashvi Jaiswal and Mohd Shami have a few things in common. One of them is that they left Uttar Pradesh to play for Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Mumbai and went on to make it big in their individual careers. Atal Bihari Rai in action in Lucknow

One of the biggest factors that caused their migration was overcrowding in UP. Giving adequate opportunities to everyone may not be Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association’s cup of tea.

For example, keeper-batter Upendra Yadav, batter Mohd Saif and now young pacer Atal Bihari Rai are playing for the Railways in domestic cricket after quitting the Uttar Pradesh side, mainly because of ‘low opportunities’.

With six wickets in four matches in his debut Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here, the lanky pacer has been quite impressive with his swings and incutters, mixed with accurate bouncers, on the turfs of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

“The competition is too tough in Uttar Pradesh due to overcrowding. Though I played five matches, including four first-class matches for Uttar Pradesh till last season and was doing okay with six wickets, I felt that Railways were the perfect place for me to showcase my talent,” said Rai, who hails from Prayagraj, on Tuesday after taking one wicket against Andhra.

“It was my choice to leave Uttar Pradesh, and now I am enjoying my bowling,” said Rai, a trainee of former domestic great Ashish Winston Zaidi, who himself is quite happy with Rai’s consistent performance.

“Atal has been one of my favourites, and I admire his quality bowling. He has everything—pace, swing and toughness—to face any batter, but he still needs to be more consistent in pitching his deliveries,” said Zaidi, who taught the finer points of bowling to Rai during his coaching stint at one of the academies in Prayagraj.

Undoubtedly, Rai is an exciting young pace bowler who is rapidly making a name for himself in domestic cricket. Zaidi’s wealth of experience and deep understanding of the nuances of fast bowling have greatly influenced Rai’s development, shaping him into a promising talent with the potential to rise through the ranks.

In fact, the prestigious T20 domestic tournament is crucial for players to showcase their skills and catch the attention of selectors from higher levels of cricket, such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian national team.

“Yes, I know that scouts of different franchises are here. I am sure to get a chance if I do well here in SMAT,” said Rai, who was the highest wicket taker (30+) in the UPT20 League in its second edition.

Rai’s ability to generate pace consistently, coupled with his disciplined line-and-length bowling, makes him a key asset for the Railways bowling attack. So far, the lanky bowler has demonstrated great control and the knack for picking crucial wickets at important junctures of the game.

His variations, including a sharp bouncer and a slower ball, keep the batsmen guessing, which is a crucial skill in the fast-paced T20 format. His performances have been instrumental in building pressure on the opposition batting line-ups, contributing to Railways’ competitive stance in the tournament.

Under Zaidi’s mentorship, he has focused not only on raw pace but also on fitness, bowling mechanics, and mental toughness, which are essential ingredients for any fast bowler aiming for the top.

“He (Rai) is a bowler with a bright future who understands the importance of working hard and staying patient. For a young bowler like him, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is a crucial platform to prove his mettle against some of the best domestic batsmen. His consistent performance has already earned him recognition in domestic circles, and if he continues on this trajectory, higher honours can be on the horizon,” said Zaidi.

He, however, said that Rai’s journey reflects the growing depth of pace bowling talent in India beyond the established stars.

“Rai embodies the blend of raw talent and disciplined training that is needed to succeed in modern cricket. His rise reminds cricket followers that the future of Indian pace bowling looks promising, especially with young players coming through the ranks under excellent mentorship,” said Zaidi.