Agra police shut down 27 illegal gaming websites, bust betting racket

In a major crackdown on unlawful betting ahead of the Cricket World Cup, the Agra police’s cyber cell said it has blocked 27 illegal gaming websites that siphoned off money abroad through cryptocurrencies, the dark web and other payment gateways. Caption Agra police commissioner Dr Preetinder Singh along with DCP (City) Suraj Kumar Rai and members of the cyber cell on Wednesday. (HT)

Three people were arrested in connection with the case. The police were investigating a case, registered under the Information Technology Act, the Copyright Act and the relevant sections of the IPC, after a complaint was lodged by a major OTT or ‘over-the-top’ platform.

“The cyber cell of Agra Police was investigating a case after a major OTT platform alleged that data from its channels, including those of sports, was being stolen and misused,” said Agra police commissioner Dr Preetinder Singh.

“Upon investigating, an illegal betting racket was unearthed. A few accused were found to be from Telangana. To arrest some other accused, central agencies will be requested to cooperate,” added Dr Singh.

A further probe exposed websites involved in online betting with their servers located abroad.

“...money was siphoned off to other countries through cryptocurrencies or by using the dark web and other payment gateways that are otherwise tough to trace...” stated Dr Singh, adding 7,000 ‘mule’ accounts were also blocked.

“The cyber cell of Agra police got a breakthrough in the case after it joined one such platform as a user. It, in a way, saved about 15 lakh citizens of India from falling in a trap... Betting was mostly done in cricket, football, rugby and basketball matches,” he added.

Among the three arrested is a bank employee.

