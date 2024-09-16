Airport authorities raise concerns over big trees, illegal meat shops, high-rises nearby

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has instructed senior forest department officials to expedite action on the matter after the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) management raised concerns regarding the safety and smooth operation of aircraft because of the presence of 65 large trees near the airport. Though these trees have been identified for trimming or removal, the No Objection Certificate (NOC) remains pending. (Pic for representation)

The divisional commissioner also directed Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) officials to take immediate steps to remove seven illegal meat shops in close proximity to the airport after a Lucknow airport spokesperson briefed the administration about their existence posing potential security risks as they attract birds and animals that can interfere with aircraft operations.

Issuing these instructions during a recent meeting of the Airport Environment Management Committee, the divisional commissioner directed officials to ensure the area surrounding the airport remains free of such hazards. The presence of birds around the airport can result in incidents of bird-hit.

As the airport administration also requested to address the growing population of street dogs in the vicinity of the airport, the divisional commissioner directed LMC to sterilize stray dogs to prevent them from becoming a safety risk for airport operations.

Concerns were also raised regarding high-rise buildings near the airport’s runway, which may obstruct air traffic. The commissioner called for a joint inspection by the airport authorities and Nagar Nigam officials to assess these buildings and determine if they pose a threat to air traffic. A report on the findings is to be submitted following the inspection.

The airport authorities also expressed concern over the use of laser lights and kite flying within a 10-kilometre radius of the airport, stressing that both activities can pose serious risks during takeoff and landing. The airport has already sent a formal letter to the police commissioner requesting a ban on these activities. The divisional commissioner has instructed close coordination with the police to ensure prompt action on the issue.