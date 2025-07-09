Akhilesh alleges poll rigging by BJP, questions EC ‘inaction’

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of rigging elections. He also raised questions on the Election Commission for sitting on the objections submitted by the SP. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT File)

While speaking to reporters at a press conference organised at the party headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday, Akhilesh said: “The BJP government is making a mockery of democracy. They think it is their right to rig elections.”

“In the 2022 assembly elections, the BJP won by cheating. The Samajwadi Party had submitted a list of 18,000 voters whose names were deleted in the 2022 elections, but the Election Commission took no action. In Ayodhya, an elderly person had cast six votes. Rigging was exposed in Milkipur, Moradabad, Kundarki and Meerapur,” he alleged, urging party workers to remain vigilant.

On the issue of merger of schools by the U.P. government, the SP chief said that education was not a priority of the BJP government. “Children went to a school only to find it locked. Schools and polling booths are being built far away. Setting up booths far away will only add to inconvenience of voters,” Akhilesh said.

On the plantation drive, the SP chief said it was another event of the BJP.

“They claim to be planting 200 crore trees. However, 1.24 lakh trees are planted in 1,000 acres. Where will these trees be planted? In our government, we planted banyan and Parijat trees, and seasonal fruit plants, especially along the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The BJP copies our work, but they can’t do it well,” Akhilesh said.

Meanwhile, former MP and senior litterateur Uday Pratap Singh criticised the BJP government for stopping the Yash Bharti Samman. He said the award was instituted by Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) to recognise personalities for their work in varied fields.