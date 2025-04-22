Akhilesh hits back at DGP over caste-based postings, seeks CM’s response

A day after Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar termed caste-based posting allegations “baseless and misleading,” Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav intesified his attack on the state government on Tuesday, demanding the chief minister’s response instead. Citing data that he claimed to be retrieved from the UP Police website, Yadav said that officials from the ‘Kshatriya’ community dominated key postings, while officers from PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) communities remained underrepresented. Akhilesh also defended party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman, whose recent remarks on a rape case in Agra drew criticism. (Sourced)

Addressing a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said, “DGP sahab should speak less; at the very least, the chief minister should address this.”

“We are playing our role of opposition in a democracy, but instead of listening to us and rectifying their mistake, the government has put an officer to confront us. If our data is wrong, then let the government release a correct, name-wise list of SHOs posted in various districts.” “The CM must respond and clarify,” he added.

A day earlier, Akhilesh had shared similar claims on social media platform X, stating that in districts like Agra, Mainpuri, and Chitrakoot, the majority of SHOs belonged to the ‘Kshatriya’ community. “In Agra, out of 48 police stations, only 15 SHOs are from the PDA — Backward, Dalit, and Minority communities. The rest are all from the ‘Singh bhai log’,” Yadav said in Prayagraj on Sunday, using a colloquial term to refer to the Thakur community.

The UP Police, however, rejected the claims. “Responsible people should refrain from giving misleading facts,” UP DGP Prashant Kumar had said on Monday.

Reacting to the allegations, UP minister of state for social welfare (independent charge), Asim Arun, said, “The facts are in front of everyone. Akhilesh Ji should remember that during his tenure, recruitment in the police department was stalled.

It was Yogi Ji who resumed the process, he said. “That system was restored by the BJP government, and over the past eight years, 1.6 lakh appointments have been made. Another 30,000 will be recruited soon,” he said.

Comments on Waqf Act, Murshidabad violence

On the Waqf Act 2025 and statements made by a BJP MP, Yadav said, “We request the Honourable Court to take note of the widespread opposition. SP voted against the bill in Parliament. The threats issued to the judiciary by BJP’s favourite MP Nishikant Dubey (without taking his name) reflect what the BJP cannot say directly, so it is done indirectly.”

He also commented on the recent violence in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, saying, “Many arrests have been made and action is underway. But BJP only knows how to derive political benefits from riots. They want to spread hate.”

Clarification on SP MP’s statement in Agra rape case

Akhilesh also defended party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman, whose recent remarks on a rape case in Agra drew criticism. “He didn’t say anything wrong. Maybe it was the way he said it. As an SP representative, he was meeting the victim. This is what our party has always done—whether in Agra or elsewhere, our people are the first to stand with the victims,” Yadav said. He alleged that the BJP was deliberately attempting to distort the MP’s statement for political mileage.