Akhilesh questions rush for ‘sensitive’ SIR work

Reiterating his charge that the BJP government was damaging the Constitution under the pretext of the Special Intensified Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav handed over a cheque of ₹2-lakh ex gratia to the dependents of a deceased booth-level officer (BLO) at the party headquarters in Lucknow on Saturday. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav handing over a cheque of ₹ 2-lakh ex gratia to the dependents of a deceased BLO, in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Questioning the SIR, the SP chief asked why the drive was being rushed, as it was a sensitive and arduous task. He also cited a letter from MP Rajiv Rai, which stated that the names of 20,000 voters had been deleted in the Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency.

“SIR forms have not been distributed in most of the villages. Numerous complaints are coming in; I will raise this issue in the Lok Sabha,” Akhilesh said.

The SP chief also sought to corner the UP government, asking why no bulldozer action was being taken against the cough syrup mafia.

Addressing a press conference, Akhilesh alleged that BJP was a party of “encounter mafia, cough syrup mafia, NEET mafia, scrap mafia, and police station extortion mafia.”

“The BJP is tearing the Constitution to shreds. It is a capitalist and communal party conspiring under the pretext of SIR. Around one thousand farmers have lost their lives, but the BJP is unmoved. I heard that the BJP has hired a software company in Noida to work on the voter list,” he said.

SIR review meeting

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party-appointed Lucknow metropolitan incharge and national secretary Abhishek Mishra held a review meeting on the progress of the SIR campaign. SP Lucknow district president Fakhir Siddiqui shared information related to the SIR drive in all five Lucknow Vidhan Sabha constituencies.

Mishra said as the deadline for the ongoing first-phase SIR campaign was approaching, all the party workers should run a special campaign on Sunday (November 30) and help people in filling the enumeration forms. MLA Ravidas Mehrotra, Lucknow general secretary Gaurav Singh Yadav and others were present in the meeting.