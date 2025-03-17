Akhilesh slams BJP’s ‘divisive politics’ over Waqf Amendment Bill

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP of creating divisions in society through the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill. His statement came as the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Monday against the bill, which also saw support from opposition leaders and religious clerics. All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Monday against the Waqf Amendment Bill. (Sourced)

“BJP’s negative politics has created a crisis and divisions in society. They ended reservations for Anglo-Indians, brought black laws to harass farmers, troubled citizens with demonetisation, and hurt small traders and businesses with GST. Now they are targeting Waqf properties. This is their way of keeping their 5-10% staunch supporters happy and save them, otherwise BJP will be in trouble to even get 1-2 seats,” Akhilesh Yadav posted on X.

Samajwadi Party MP from Azamgarh, Dharmendra Yadav, participated in the demonstration, underscoring the party’s opposition to the bill.

The general secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, Maulana Yasoob Abbas, expressed disappointment at not being invited to the demonstration despite supporting AIMPLB on Muslim-related issues. “We oppose this bill and have made our stand clear. Our executive committee will meet soon to decide our next steps,” he said.

Jamiat Ulema-E-Hind president and AIMPLB vice president Maulana Arshad Madani accused the bill of attempting to seize Waqf properties. “How is it fair that properties belonging to us be managed by others? This isn’t just a legal matter but a question of faith. We do not welcome any interference in our religious issues,” he said.

He added, “If the constitution survives, the country will survive; if the country survives, we will survive.”