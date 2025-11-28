Akhilesh urges NDA allies to unite against BJP’s ‘conspiracy’to delete votes

A day after announcing ₹2 lakh ex gratia for the dependents of block-level officers (BLOs) who died during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday urged parties within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to unite against what he called the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) “conspiracy” to delete votes. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (File)

“We appeal to all opposition parties and even NDA allies to unite and expose the BJP’s massive conspiracy to delete votes. The BJP will destroy those parties that consider it as their ally. We appeal to every citizen of our country to stop all work and resist the SIR fraud,” Akhilesh said in a statement issued on Friday.

Exhorting people to be aware, the SP chief said votes were being deleted today, but tomorrow records like land ownership, ration cards, caste certificates, and reservation rights could be targeted.

Akhilesh claimed that DMs/district election officers, ADMs (elections), SDMs (EROs) and supervisors were pressuring BLOs to submit voter enumeration forms under the ‘Third Option’.

“By forcing BLOs to place eligible voters from the First and Second Options into the Third Option, EROs will issue notices to millions of voters demanding documents for verification once the draft voter list is published on December 9, 2025. Consequently, the names of most voters will be deleted from the final rolls on February 7, 2026,” Akhilesh claimed. He demanded that the publication of the draft roll be extended by three months. He further alleged that the BJP government, its allies and some “corrupt” members of the Election Commission were hijacking the entire electoral system.