Akhilesh whitewashing past with Kanwar Yatra remarks: Swatantra Dev

State cabinet minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Tuesday alleged that Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is politicising matters of faith through his recent remarks on the Kanwar Yatra.

He said those who had once ordered firing on Ram devotees were now trying to appear concerned about the welfare of pilgrims. “During the Samajwadi Party’s regime, the sanctity of the yatra was not respected, and security arrangements were lacking,” Singh claimed.

According to him, the current government under chief minister Yogi Adityanath is overseeing preparations at every level, from aerial surveys to ensuring cleanliness, medical services, and traffic management. “Liquor and meat shops are being shut along the Yatra route, and every effort is being made for a safe and peaceful event,” he added.

Calling Akhilesh Yadav’s statement political opportunism, Singh alleged that it was an attempt to deflect attention from his record. “People of Uttar Pradesh understand his real intent and will reject his narrative,” he said.

“Under CM Yogi, there is a unique harmony between devotion, security, and order,” he added.

The reaction came after Akhilesh Yadav, on Monday, alleged that the BJP government was trying to destroy the heritage and aesthetics of the lanes in Mathura in the name of a corridor. He also questioned why no corridor had been created for Kanwariyas during the BJP’s years in power.