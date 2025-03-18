All religious places face danger from BJP: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should read history about Swami Vivekanand and other great men and scholars who always taught us universal acceptance and tolerance. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

He also alleged that all religious places were facing danger from the ruling party. Talking to reporters after attending an Iftar party hosted by SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand at a city hotel, Yadav said, “I want to congratulate our party workers who have invited people from all religions for Iftar. This is our Ganga Jamuni culture”

On a question over Sambhal police not giving permission for a fair held in the memory of invader Mahmud Ghaznavi’s military commander Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, he said: “Melas are a part of our culture where people from all religions come together, but BJP doesn’t like all that. The questions still remain of employment, inflation and farmers’ income.”

“In Prayagraj, people are still putting up posters of their near and dear ones who have gone missing, in police stations, markets, hospitals and railway stations,” he claimed.

On a query over AIMPLB protest against Waqf Amendment Bill at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Monday, the SP chief said, “This is the same BJP government which had scrapped the quota of Anglo Indians in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha. The BJP had introduced three back farming laws which they had to take back after many farmers lost their lives.”

Reacting to the statement by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi that Waqf Bill will cause danger to religious places, he said, “All religious places face danger from the BJP.”

On law and order in the state, he alleged, “In Shahjahanpur, police personnel were brutally beaten up while an innocent boy was killed in Unnao. The state has given free hand to the police and is misusing them.”