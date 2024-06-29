Aminabad Market: Shoppers’ stop, but nightmare for commuters

The Aminabad market has been Lucknow’s one-stop destination for all shopping needs. For it is one of the oldest markets situated in the heart of the city adds to its charm. Bikers struggle to wade through a sea of shoppers at the Aminabad market. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

The shoppers’ paradise is, however, a nightmare for commuters. Long traffic snarls, encroachments and wrongly parked vehicles make it extremely difficult for even bikers to paddle through.

HT, as part of its reality check of the city’s major intersections, highlights what plagues Aminabad.

Encroachment, overhead cables

Swamped with buyers and street vendors, the wide road housing the market turns into a bottleneck leaving no space even for two-wheelers to pass.

The market usually operates from 10:30 am to 11 pm, with excessive crowding 4 pm onwards, business owners here say.

“Traffic snarls are a serious problem. Although measures are being taken, they are not enough considering the number of people visiting the market,” laments Anil Singh and Mukesh Singh, who own stores at Garbarjhala, popular for artificial jewellery.

Loosely hanging overhead cables are another major problem. Traders say they have even caused a major fire at Garbarjhala.

Unauthorised vendors

The regulation of street vendors remains a contentious issue at Aminabad. While many claim to have official permission, a large number of unauthorised shops have cropped up, further narrowing the already cramped pathways.

“While efforts are being made to address the traffic woes, much work remains incomplete. Better coordination between traffic police, local authorities and street vendors is key to alleviating the congestion. Until then, the market will continue to be a microcosm of the vibrant yet chaotic spirit of Lucknow,” says Zafar Ali.

A police official said: “Spaces are granted to the vendors. Challans are issued to those who do not adhere to rules, and constant efforts are being made to regulate the situation.”

Parking concerns

The Aminabad market stays perpetually crowded, even on Thursdays when half of it stays shut for ‘jumeraat’. With only one authorised facility situated some 15 minutes away from the main market, parking is a big concern here. Also, the space available is insufficient to accommodate the sheer volume of cars that flock to the market. As a result, many prefer using two-wheelers or public transport to navigate the congested roads.

The absence of a dedicated metro station for Aminabad also adds to the traffic burden. The nearest metro station is at Charbagh. People alighting at Charbagh need to either walk or hire a ride to reach the market.

Municipal authority can offer relief: Police

Despite the presence of many traffic and police personnel, little has changed for commuters.

“The municipal corporation should also pitch in and allow the entry of vehicles only between 10 pm and before 8 am. This will significantly help in alleviating congestion,” says Sunil Kumar Azad, Aminabad station house officer.

“When we reach out to vendors who set up stalls without permission, they plead that these stalls had been there for decades and were their only source of income, making it difficult for us to take action. We hope that the corporation offers these vendors proper spots to set up their shops.”

“Store owners will be instructed not to rent out the outside of their shop shops to other vendors,” the SHO adds.

Lucknow Municipal Corporation commissioner Inderjit Singh said the unauthorised street vendors would be rehabilitated to free Aminabad of traffic jams. The process would be followed at other key intersections in the city as well, he added.

Inputs from Fatima Meerza