AMU drops two works of Islamic authors, starts course on Sanatan Dharma
The Aligarh Muslim University has removed the works of 20th Century Islamic authors Abul Ala al-Maududi and Sayyid Qutub from the syllabus of Islamic Studies Department following claims that the content is objectionable, while starting a course on Sanatan Dharma.
A PTI report said about 20 scholars had recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining about the inclusion of the work of the two authors in the syllabus. The decision to drop the texts, which the protesting scholars said propagated radical political Islam, was taken on Monday, a senior AMU official said.
Regarding the inclusion of the course on Sanatan dharma, AMU spokesperson Umar Salim Peerzada said the university in an inclusive one with students of all religions coming to the institution and hence, the move. “AMU is an inclusive university with students of all religions coming here. We've thus started a 'Sanatan dharma studies' course in the department of Islamic studies in MA,” Peerzada was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
When asked about removing works of two Islamic authors, an official said, "We took this step to avoid any further unnecessary controversy on this topic since some scholars have criticised the works and have complained to the PM regarding what they have described as objectionable contents in the works of the two authors." He added this should not be considered an erosion of academic freedom.
Abul Ala al-Maududi (1903-1979) was an Indian Islamic scholar who migrated to Pakistan shortly after Partition. He founded the Jamaat-e-Islami, a Muslim organisation in India and Pakistan. His leading works include "Tafhim-ul-Quran". He had graduated from the Deoband seminary in 1926 but fell out with it and its political wing Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind.
Sayyid Qutub (1906-1966), an Egyptian author, was also a leading member of the Muslim Brotherhood in the 1950s and 1960s. He was known for his radical views and was jailed for opposing President Gamal Abdul Nasser of Egypt.
Qutub authored over a dozen works, including a commentary on the Quran and "Social justice in Islam".
Peerzada said the works of these authors were part of optional courses and, hence, they could be dropped without discussing the issue in the Academic Council, as is mandated if any change is to be made in the syllabus.
Ludhiana | Tech firm asked to pay ₹2K for charging ₹37 extra as MDR
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Secant Technologies to pay a compensation of ₹2,000 to a customer for charging an extra amount of ₹37 as merchant discount rate and refund the aforesaid extra charges. Paramjit Singh of Gurdev Nagar, Ludhiana, submitted a complaint against Secant Technologies, a unit of Litratim MicroSpecialities Private Ltd, through its managing director Gurdev Nagar, Ludhiana (referred to as opposite party).
Ludhiana | GADVASU promotes adoption of scientific shrimp farming practices
To review the progress of shrimp farming demonstration units and conduct an on-farm interactive meet with young farmers of the region, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University team, led by vice-chancellor (V-C) Inderjeet Singh, visited the Shajrana village and Gaddan Dob village in Fazilka. The V-C encouraged farmers to adopt scientific shrimp farming practices to convert their wastelands into a remunerative resource.
Army chopper makes precautionary landing in Prayagraj
A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army made a safe precautionary landing at a village under Karachhana police station area of Prayagraj on Wednesday after suspecting some technical snag, officials said. “Two pilots onboard the helicopter suspected some technical snag and decided to make a precautionary landing. The 29 Wing of the Indian Air Force, Prayagraj extended all needed support to the pilots,” said officials. Officials said both the pilots were safe.
Khwaja Yunus custodial death: Prosecution doesn’t want to put four former cops on trial
The special public prosecutor in the Khwaja Yunus custodial death case informed the sessions court on Wednesday that the prosecution would withdraw the application filed in 2018 to add four former police officers as accused. Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said that they had taken all available material into consideration and also the order of the Bombay high court, which upheld the decision to not grant prosecution sanction against the retired policemen.
Government school principal in Firozabad suspended for siphoning off ₹11 cr of MDM scheme
A principal of a government-run primary school in Firozabad, who was booked by the vigilance department on July 27 for allegedly siphoning off Rs 11.46 crore of midday meal scheme, was suspended by the basic shiksha adhikari on Wednesday. SP (vigilance) Alok Sharma said a case was lodged against Chandrakant Sharma working as principal at a primary school in Jajupur at Tundla of Firozabad along with a few other employees of the basic education department and banks at the Vigilance Police Station in Agra on July 27.
