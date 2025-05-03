An IITian whose cricket ‘chemistry’ takes him to Japan’s national team

“I want to promote cricket in Japan” were the final words of Abhishek Anand during his interview when a software company asked him about his aim in Japan, an island country in East Asia, in 2021 during the campus placement at IIT Kanpur. Patna’s Abhishek Anand did his masters in chemistry from IIT Kanpur. (Sourced)

Anand’s answer left everyone burst out laughing then, but the boy from Patna was clear about his vision since his joining the company in 2022. And the all-rounder made it happen by getting selected in the men’s cricket of Japan team last week for big events, including ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia and EAP Final in October.

Anand, 27, who has done his masters in chemistry from IIT Kanpur, has made it to Japan’s national team while showing his brilliance in domestic events and for Tokyo Falcons Cricket Club. He scored 564 runs in 11 matches of the Japan Cricket League besides scoring 220 runs in four matches of the Embassy Cup in 2024. In the same year, he was named most valuable player both in Embassy Cup and JCL.

Piyush Kumbhare of Tigers Cricket Club happens to be the second Indian in the Japan’s national team that will play in the Sano International Tri-series, involving Thailand and Cook Islands and thereafter Sano International Biliteral Series against Cook Islands later this month.

“It’s true that everyone was laughing when I said that I would like to promote cricket in Japan then, but I was serious,” said Anand over phone from Tokyo on Friday. “I used to play tennis ball cricket before I joined the IIT Kanpur in 2017 and in my five years stint there, I mastered the technique of playing with leather ball under the coaching of Pankaj Sir.”

“In fact, making something big in cricket is my childhood dream and now I wish to help Japan qualify for the T20 World Cup in future,” said Anand, who practises cricket late in the night on routine days, besides playing full games in the week days only after spending eight hours in his office.

“I do match practice only in the weekdays and train only in the night on routine days as I don’t have time to play cricket in the day time that too after spending eight hours in the office,” said Anand, adding, “I am lucky to play cricket for a country like Japan as in India this wasn’t possible for me due to too much competition.”

Anand, who graduated to the men’s team of Japan only this year after being promoted from Japan A, said his passion to play cricket at a big stage got the real shape at IIT Kanpur.

“Long hours of training, matches under pressure and quiet support after setbacks shaped the player I am today. Grateful to coach sir for his guidance.”

His coach and mentor Pankaj was delighted to know about his success. “He is a hard-hitting batter as well as a medium pacer and holds command in his art in the game,” said Pankaj, an NIS degree holder posted at IIT Kanpur.

“During his five-year stint here in IIT, Anand did his best and learnt the basics of the game seriously. In fact, he is quite passionate for the game and did well in local cricket leagues here in Kanpur,” said the coach, adding, “I wish him all the success in future.”