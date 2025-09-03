Apna Dal (S) chief demands separate OBC welfare ministry

LUCKNOW Apna Dal (S) president and union minister, Anupriya Patel, on Tuesday demanded a separate OBC welfare ministry at the Centre and extension of creamy layer income limit for backward communities from ₹8 lakh to ₹15 lakh. Apna Dal (S) president Anupriya Patel holding an organisation review meeting in Lucknow. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

“I am hopeful that these demands will be fulfilled soon,” she said presiding over her party’s monthly review meeting in Lucknow. The union minister of state for health and family welfare also lauded the UP government’s decision of reservation in appointment of outsourced employees.

“Our long pending demand of reservation in appointment of outsourced employees has been fulfilled by the state government,” said Patel. She pointed out that the union government has already fulfilled the party’s demand for caste census.

“When the NDA formed the government at the Centre, the creamy layer limit for the OBC category was extended from ₹6 lakh to ₹8 lakh. The previous governments never did anything for OBCs,” she said.

Patel exhorted party workers to work for the welfare of downtrodden and underprivileged sections of society.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included party vice-president and minister in the state government, Ashish Patel, state president of the party RP Gautam, general secretary Ram Nayan Patel and others. On the occasion, several people joined the party.